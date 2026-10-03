2026/27 Nations League top scorers: Harry Kane, Leo Walta and Lamine Yamal top on four

England's Harry Kane, Finland's Leo Walta and Spain's Lamine Yamal lead the race to become 2026/27 UEFA Nations League top scorer after taking their tally to four on Matchday 3.

Top scorers 4 Harry Kane (England)

4 Leo Walta (Finland)

4 Lamine Yamal (Spain) 3 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

3 João Félix (Portugal)

3 Anthony Gordon (England)

3 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

3 Orri Óskarsson (Iceland)

3 Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland)

3 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland)

Having struck twice in the space of six minutes in Finland's 7-0 win against San Marino on Matchday 1, Leo Walta hit both of his side's goals as they overcame ten-man Albania 2-1 in Group C1 on Matchday 3. Kane pounced twice as England overwhelmed Croatia in Rijeka on Saturday, when Yamal scored his fourth of the campaign against Czechia.

Both Kane and Yamal are among the five players who have registered in all three of their sides' matches to date, along with the former's England team-mate Anthony Gordon, Portugal's João Félix and Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres. Gyökeres has set a new Nations League record by finding the net in six consecutive games in the competition.

As well as Gordon, Gyökeres and João Félix, the nine players on three goals include Norway's Erling Haaland, Switzerland's Zeki Amdouni, Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott and Iceland's Orri Óskarsson, plus the two players who have scored hat-tricks. Palermo striker Joel Pohjanpalo hit the first of the campaign in Finland's 7-0 win against San Marino on Matchday 1. Robert Lewandowski got the second in Poland's 6-0 win against Romania.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Pohjanpalo and Lewandowski are the two players to score hat-tricks so far. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland 6-0 Romania, 02/10/2006)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

4 Jude Bellingham (England)

3 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

3 Kirill Pechenin (Belarus)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3