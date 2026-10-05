2026/27 Nations League top scorers: Viktor Gyökeres, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Troy Parrott, Leo Walta and Lamine Yamal lead the way

After hitting their fourth of the campaign, Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres and France's Michael Olise have joined England's Harry Kane, Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott, Finland's Leo Walta and Spain's Lamine Yamal at the head of the race to become the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League top scorer.

Top scorers 4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

4 Harry Kane (England)

4 Michael Olise (France)

4 Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland)

4 Leo Walta (Finland)

4 Lamine Yamal (Spain) 3 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

3 João Félix (Portugal)

3 Anthony Gordon (England)

3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

3 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

3 Orri Óskarsson (Iceland)

3 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland)

3 Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal)

Top scorer in the 2024/25 edition with nine goals, Gyökeres has extended his Nations League record by striking in a seventh successive game in the competition, in Romania on Matchday 4.

Having struck twice in the space of six minutes in Finland's 7-0 win against San Marino on Matchday 1, Leo Walta hit both of his side's goals as they overcame ten-man Albania 2-1 in Group C1 on Matchday 3. Kane pounced twice as England overwhelmed Croatia in Rijeka on Saturday, when Yamal scored his fourth of the campaign against Czechia.

Troy Parrott joined the four-goal club on Matchday 4 in Republic of Ireland's 1-1 draw with Israel.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Joel Pohjanpalo and Robert Lewandowski are the two players to score hat-tricks so far. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland 6-0 Romania, 02/10/2026)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

4 Jude Bellingham (England)

4 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

3 Kirill Pechenin (Belarus)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3