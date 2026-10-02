2026/27 Nations League top scorers: Zeki Amdouni, João Félix, Viktor Gyökeres, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Troy Parrott, Joel Pohjanpalo, Lamine Yamal

Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres and Poland's Robert Lewandowski are the latest players to reach three goals at the front of the race to become 2026/27 UEFA Nations League top scorer.

Top scorers 3 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

3 João Félix (Portugal)

3 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

3 Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland)

3 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland)

3 Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Erling Haaland followed up his Matchday 1 double against Denmark by scoring for Norway against Portugal on Sunday, while Palermo striker Joel Pohjanpalo hit a hat-trick in his side's 7-0 win against San Marino.

Lamine Yamal struck once on Matchday 1 against England and twice in a 4-1 success against Croatia in Seville, while Zeki Amdouni scored twice in North Macedonia on Matchday 1 then hit Switzerland's third in Scotland on Tuesday.

Parrott joined the group on three goals thanks to his Matchday 3 double against Austria with Robert Lewandowski going one better by hitting a hat-trick in Poland's 6-0 win against Romania.

Two players have scored in all three matches to date – Portugal's João Félix and Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres – with the latter setting a new Nations League record by finding the net in six consecutive games in the competition.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Pohjanpalo and Lewandowski are the two players to score hat-tricks so far. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland 6-0 Romania, 02/10/2006)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

3 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

2 Zachary Athekame (Switzerland)

2 Álex Baena (Spain)

2 Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

2 Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark)

2 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

2 Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan)

2 Rei Manaj (Albania)

2 Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)

2 Ivan Perišić (Croatia)

2 Risto Radunović (Montenegro)

2 Adrian Svanbäck (Finland)

2 Patrick Wimmer (Austria)

2 Nicola Zalewski (Poland)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3