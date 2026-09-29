UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 preview: Players to watch, storylines to follow

Jürgen Klopp is still looking for his first win as Germany coach after his side were beaten by Greece in Augsburg. "We're a football team who have to find ourselves," said Klopp, who retains plenty of confidence. "Believe me, we'll get there."

Serbia are yet to get off the mark in Group A2 after suffering successive 2-1 losses at home. Goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was nonetheless optimistic after the most recent of those, a Mexx Meerdink-inspired Netherlands victory, saying: "Everyone was up to the task, but against a team like Netherlands you need to produce something extraordinary to win."