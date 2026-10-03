UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 preview: Players to watch, storylines to follow
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Article summary
Virgil van Dijk, Michael Olise and Kevin De Bruyne: The key players and storylines to follow on UEFA Nations League Matchday 4.
Article top media content
Article body
Greece look to consolidate their position at the top of Group A2 as they host Germany while Portugal aim to extend their perfect record against Norway as Matchday 4 kicks off on Sunday 4 October.
We preview the action.
What to look out for in League A
League A fixtures
Sunday 4 October
A2 Greece vs Germany
A2 Netherlands vs Serbia
A4 Portugal vs Norway
A4 Wales vs Denmark
Monday 5 October
A1 France vs Belgium
A1 Italy vs Türkiye
Tuesday 6 October
A3 Croatia vs Spain
A3 England vs Czechia
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Greece remain top and unbeaten despite Netherlands coming back to draw 2-2 on Matchday 3 and defender Kostas Tsimikas is keeping the faith. "I believe in this team," he said. "We are building something great but must keep our feet on the ground." Ivan Jovanović has warned their next opponents to expect a reaction, saying: "I'm sure the stadium will be packed again on Sunday and that will help us in our effort. Greek fans love football, but they love a good result even more."
Germany were relieved to get off the mark with a 2-0 success over Serbia last time out but coach Jürgen Klopp insists this contest will be another step up. "This game is really important for us, but we know in Greece it will be super tricky away at a sold-out stadium," he said. "Now we have a benchmark for ourselves, but we still have such a long way ahead of us."
Virgil van Dijk is set to become only the 11th Dutchman to win 100 caps in Eindhoven, but after his side needed another late goal to salvage a point in Greece on Thursday, he is looking at the bigger picture. "It's a great milestone, but that’s not where the focus is right now," he said after kick-starting the comeback. "First we are going to put our heads together, because that first half was unacceptable."
Serbia are still searching for their first points in a tough section and goalkeeper Djordje Petrović believes they can build on their last performance against the Oranje. "We played against Netherlands in Belgrade and it was 2-1," he said. "They controlled the game but we had our chances to turn it around and maybe get a draw."
Portugal still have perfect record in Group A4, João Félix on target for the third match in a row and Gonçalo Ramos for a second as they won a six-goal thriller in Denmark on Thursday. Milan striker Ramos is relishing the high-pressing approach of head coach Jorge Jesus, saying after the game: "It really suits my style of play, and we've been winning back a lot of balls in dangerous areas."
Norway enter this match on the back of successive 2-1 defeats, most recently against Wales after the home loss against Portugal. Midfielder Fredrik Aursnes highlighted how "it wouldn't have been surprising if we'd scored another two or three goals" in that Oslo encounter, so decisive finishing is high on the priority list for the rematch – a challenge that Erling Haaland will surely relish.
Wales secured a maiden League A success on Thursday when they overcame Norway 2-1 and midfielder Dan James believes the shackles are now off. "Denmark are another great team," he said. "We've got to put in a good performance again. Thankfully we've got off the mark and can play with freedom on Sunday."
Mikkel Damsgaard felt Denmark paid the price for defensive mistakes in their 4-2 defeat against Portugal in an otherwise even match, but remains hopeful they can make amends against Wales. "They are a very tough team to beat, but if we do our things right, we have a good chance of winning."
France and Belgium each enter this match with their creative stars in red-hot form. Michael Olise scored the wonderful winner when these sides met on Matchday 2 and followed that up with a ferocious finish to open the scoring in France's 1-1 draw against Italy last time out.
Over in Liege, Kevin De Bruyne scored a dazzling double to move Mark van Bommel's side within one point of their Matchday 4 hosts. "I am enjoying myself, and that is the main thing," the Napoli man said. "We have made a good start and we will try to keep building on this."
Italy have bounced back after Matchday 1 defeat against Belgium, winning emphatically in Türki̇ye on Matchday 2 before earning a draw at France last time out. "It was a really good result against a very, very good team," concluded forward Sebastiano Esposito.
Türki̇ye are without a point on their return to League A but feel that results are not far from their grasp. "It was an even match but at this level you simply cannot afford to make mistakes," said coach Vincenzo Montella.
"We didn't show any heart, and that's that," said forward Igor Matanović after Croatia's 7-0 home loss to England on Saturday. Slaven Bilić's men will seek to rally against the side that beat them 4-1 in Seville on Matchday 2. Matanović added: "We have to change our approach, show a completely different side of ourselves and leave our hearts on the pitch."
That may still not be enough. Spain have won their last ten games following Saturday's 3-1 defeat of Czechia and are unbeaten in 41. "There were a lot of changes, yet our team continues to perform at the highest level," said captain Rodri after their latest win. It will take something special to break that rhythm.
Harry Kane will join Peter Shilton as England's most-capped player if he makes his 125th appearance, with Thomas Tuchel's side buzzing following a 7-0 win in Croatia. However, Kane warned: "Whenever you have a performance like this, it's not a chance to get carried away. We need to bring the same energy, the same performance [against Czechia]."
Czechia lost 2-0 at home to England on Matchday 2 and were beaten 5-0 on their last visit to Wembley in 2019. However, for Jiří Sláma, a scorer in their 3-1 loss in Spain on Saturday, this is a relatively easy challenge. "It's no wonder [Spain] are world champions," he said. "Spain were a level above even Croatia and England."
What to look out for in League B
League B fixtures
Sunday 4 October
B3 Kosovo vs Austria (18:00)
B3 Republic of Ireland vs Israel
Monday 5 October
B2 Northern Ireland vs Georgia
B2 Ukraine vs Hungary
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland
B4 Romania vs Sweden
Tuesday 6 October
B1 Scotland vs Slovenia
B1 Switzerland vs North Macedonia
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Storylines and players to watch
- Switzerland are the only side in Group B who have a perfect record after three games and they will be looking to end the international break with 12 points as they host North Macedonia, still without a goal or a point in Group B1.
- Unbeaten leaders Austria have been the great entertainers in Group B3 with each of their games producing four goals so far. It has been a real team effort from Ralf Rangnick's men too – their eight goals have all been scored by different players.
- Northern Ireland had gone ten League B games without a win heading into this campaign but now have seven points from three matches. That run started with victory in Georgia and they could complete the double over them on Matchday 4.
- Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres set a new record on Matchday 3 by scoring in a sixth consecutive Nations League game. Will he keep the streak going against Romania?
What to look out for in League C
League C fixtures
Monday 5 October
C2 Cyprus vs Latvia (18:00)
C2 Montenegro vs Armenia
Tuesday 6 October
C3 Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands (16:00)
C1 Albania vs San Marino
C1 Belarus vs Finland
C3 Moldova vs Slovakia
C4 Estonia vs Iceland
C4 Luxembourg vs Bulgaria
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Montenegro are the only League C team with a 100% record and they will look to make it four wins from four when they host Armenia, who they beat 3-2 away on Matchday 2.
- The top two meet in Group C3 with Moldova three points behind Slovakia and eager to make amends for their 2-0 reverse in Presov on Matchday 1.
- Group C1 leaders Finland have scored nine so far, including four for Leo Walta and three for Joel Pohjanpalo; Belarus will be tasked with keeping those two at bay on Matchday 4.
What to look out for in League D
League D fixtures
Sunday 4 October
D2 Azerbaijan vs Lithuania (15:00)
D1 Malta vs Andorra (18:00)
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Malta lead the way in Group D1 having recorded the only victory in the section when they saw off Andorra 2-1 on Matchday 1. They can move five points clear if they repeat the feat this time around.
- The top two meet in Group D2 with both Azerbaijan and leaders Lithuania still unbeaten. The former must win this one though if they are to overhaul their visitors at the top of the standings.