UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 preview: Players to watch, storylines to follow

Greece remain top and unbeaten despite Netherlands coming back to draw 2-2 on Matchday 3 and defender Kostas Tsimikas is keeping the faith. "I believe in this team," he said. "We are building something great but must keep our feet on the ground." Ivan Jovanović has warned their next opponents to expect a reaction, saying: "I'm sure the stadium will be packed again on Sunday and that will help us in our effort. Greek fans love football, but they love a good result even more."

Germany were relieved to get off the mark with a 2-0 success over Serbia last time out but coach Jürgen Klopp insists this contest will be another step up. "This game is really important for us, but we know in Greece it will be super tricky away at a sold-out stadium," he said. "Now we have a benchmark for ourselves, but we still have such a long way ahead of us."