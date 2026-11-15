UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 preview: Germany welcome Netherlands, Greece host Serbia
Sunday, November 15, 2026
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The key players and storylines to follow as the league phase concludes on UEFA Nations League Matchday 6.
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Germany dynamo Florian Wirtz, Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Scotland captain Andy Robertson are some of the players to watch as Matchday 6 continues.
We pick out the key storylines to follow as the league phase concludes.
What to look out for in League A
Remaining League A fixtures
Monday 16 November
A2 Germany vs Netherlands
A2 Greece vs Serbia
Tuesday 17 November
A4 Denmark vs Norway
A4 Wales vs Portugal
All kick-off times 20:45 CET
The two form teams in the section – both have taken seven points from their last three matches – meet with qualification on the line, and Jürgen Klopp is understandably excited about this pivotal finale. "The final game should be a great one," said the Germany coach, who praised in-form pair Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz after their 3-1 success in Serbia on Friday. "We're really looking forward to Monday – we can't wait for the Netherlands," he added.
Xavi Hernández can also call on a player at the peak of his powers after Tijjani Reijnders struck a hat-trick in the Oranje's 7-0 success against Greece, though the midfielder has warned Germany that there are plenty of strings to the Dutch bow. "It was a very good game from our side, especially with the runs in behind, not only from me but from our wing-backs and wingers," he said. "There was a lot of threat and they had difficulty with that."
Christos Tzolis urged his Greece team-mates to clear their heads quickly following that heavy defeat in the Netherlands on Friday, insisting they focus on the bigger prize still up for grabs in their final section outing. "Tomorrow is a new day; we have a big game on Monday, and our focus is there," he said. "We just have to skip this one and try to end with a good win because we can still finish second."
Serbia continue to seek their first points after a 3-1 defeat by Germany on Friday. The closest they have come to breaking that duck came in their reverse fixture with Greece on Matchday 1 when Tasos Douvikas headed a 95th-minute winner for Ivan Jovanović's side. "When we had the ball, we were effective," coach Veljko Paunović noted that day. "We need to have more self-belief and not be in a hurry to finish attacks." Those words may suggest a route forward in this return meeting.
Having watched his team become the first in the group to beat Portugal via Saturday's 4-1 away victory, Brian Riemer wants Denmark to make their pressing, possession-based style tell again. "We said in the locker room before we went on the pitch that this game and the game on Tuesday can define this football team going forward," he explained, with his players requiring a draw to advance.
Norway ended a three-match losing run by beating Wales 3-1 at home on Saturday. Their task now is to earn their first away victory of the competition, and their 3-2 win over Denmark on Matchday 1 – helped by two Erling Haaland goals – could offer inspiration. "We're always looking forward to the next challenge and we have confidence," said midfielder Sander Berge. "We've shown what we can do over recent years and it will be a great match: a Scandinavian derby away."
Craig Bellamy praised Wales' performance in their loss to Norway, which featured a fine strike by David Brooks to halve the deficit, and suggested the fourth-placed side will aim to be bold again. "It's just a great game: to play Portugal at home, the reigning Nations League champions," said the coach, whose team's sole points came in their home win against Norway on Matchday 3. "Let's go and enjoy ourselves against, really, one of the best teams in the world."
Portugal captain Bruno Fernandes wants the confirmed quarter-finalists to see their defeat against Denmark as "a night of learning", insisting "there are positive aspects to take into the next one". Coach Jorge Jesus began his reign with a 1-0 home win against Wales, one of four consecutive wins that secured his team's qualification, and his mission now is to stay perfect on the road with victory in Cardiff.
What to look out for in League B
League B fixtures
Monday 16 November
B1 North Macedonia vs Slovenia
B1 Switzerland vs Scotland
Tuesday 17 November
B2 Hungary vs Northern Ireland
B2 Ukraine vs Georgia
B3 Israel vs Austria
B3 Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania
B4 Poland vs Sweden
All kick-off times 20:45 CET
Storylines and players to watch
- Captain Andy Robertson levelled Kenny Dalglish as Scotland's most-capped men's player on Matchday 5. The full-back can make a record-breaking 103rd appearance in Switzerland.
- Northern Ireland are yet to concede in the league phase, keeping five clean sheets so far. A sixth against Hungary would secure top spot in Group B2.
- Viktor Gyökeres finished top scorer in the 2024/25 Nations League and could yet repeat the feat – heading into Matchday 6, he is one goal behind Harry Kane, having also struck in a record eight successive games in the competition.
What to look out for in League C
Remaining League C fixtures
Monday 16 November
C3 Faroe Islands vs Moldova (16:00)
C3 Kazakhstan vs Slovakia (16:00)
C4 Estonia vs Bulgaria (18:00)
C4 Iceland vs Luxembourg (18:00)
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- The Faroe Islands' home game with Moldova will decide who will reach the play-offs from Group C3. The visitors have a two-point advantage, meaning the Faroes, who have drawn all their five matches in the section, must break their duck to keep their promotion chances alive.
- Unbeaten pair Iceland – who are two points clear – and Estonia are certain to be the top two in Group C4, but the automatic promotion place remains up for grabs with both at home in their final matches.
What to look out for in League D
League D fixtures
Monday 16 November
D2 Lithuania vs Liechtenstein (18:00)
D1 Gibraltar vs Malta
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Malta will finish top of Group D1, but can they finish the campaign unbeaten or will Gibraltar earn their first win at the final time of asking?
- Liechtenstein have itches to scratch in their final outing, having yet to win or score a goal in Group D2.