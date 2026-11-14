UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 preview: Spain host England, Italy away to Belgium

The two form teams in the section – both have taken seven points from their last three matches – meet with qualification on the line, and Jürgen Klopp is understandably excited about this pivotal finale. "The final game should be a great one," said the Germany coach, who praised in-form pair Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz after their 3-1 success in Serbia on Friday. "We're really looking forward to Monday – we can't wait for the Netherlands," he added.

Xavi Hernández can also call on a player at the peak of his powers after Tijjani Reijnders struck a hat-trick in the Oranje's 7-0 success against Greece, though the midfielder has warned Germany that there are plenty of strings to the Dutch bow. "It was a very good game from our side, especially with the runs in behind, not only from me but from our wing-backs and wingers," he said. "There was a lot of threat and they had difficulty with that."