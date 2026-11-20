UEFA Nations League quarter-final and play-off ties: Spain vs France, Norway vs England
Friday, November 20, 2026
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The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League knockout stage and play-off ties are set, including fixtures between Spain and France, and Norway vs England.
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Spain will meet France while the Netherlands take on titleholders Portugal in March's UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.
See the knockout stage and play-off ties after the draw was completed in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 20 November.
Knockout stage draw results
Quarter-final ties
Spain vs France
Norway vs England
Netherlands vs Portugal
Belgium vs Germany
The quarter-finals are two-legged ties and take place in March 2027. Teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home. Winners advance to the Nations League finals.
Semi-final ties
Netherlands/Portugal vs Spain/France
Belgium/Germany vs Norway/England
The semi-finals are single-leg ties and take place on Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 June 2027. The third-place match and final follow on Sunday 13 June. The venue is yet to be confirmed.
Play-off draw results
League A/B play-off ties
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Denmark
Hungary vs Serbia
Republic of Ireland vs Croatia
Slovenia vs Wales
The League A/B play-offs are two-legged ties and take place in March 2027. Teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home. Winners enter League A in 2028/29, with defeated teams in League B.
League B/C play-off ties
Cyprus vs North Macedonia
Estonia vs Romania
Faroe Islands vs Georgia
Belarus vs Israel
The League B/C play-offs are two-legged ties and take place in March 2027. Teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home. Winners enter League B in 2028/29, with defeated teams in League C.
When will the knockout stage and play-off matches take place?
The first legs of the quarter-finals and play-offs are in principle scheduled for either Thursday 25 March or Saturday 27 March. The return legs take place on Sunday 28 March and Tuesday 30 March. The winners of the quarter-final ties advance to next summer's final tournament.
The first semi-final is on Wednesday 9 June at 21:00 CET, with the second semi-final 24 hours later. The final takes place on Sunday 13 June at 21:00 CET, with the third-place match earlier the same day.
UEFA will issue the fixture list for all play-off and knockout stage matches in due course.
2028/29 UEFA Nations League changes
The UEFA Nations League will transition from the current four leagues to three leagues of 18 teams for the 2028/29 edition. Every league will be composed of three groups of six teams. With 55 teams participating, League C will include one group of seven teams. This forms part of a new concept for men's national team competitions.