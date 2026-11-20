Spain will meet France while the Netherlands take on titleholders Portugal in March's UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

See the knockout stage and play-off ties after the draw was completed in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 20 November.

Confirmed fixtures: Dates, kick-off times

Knockout stage draw results

Quarter-final ties

Spain vs France

Norway vs England

Netherlands vs Portugal

Belgium vs Germany

The quarter-finals are two-legged ties and take place in March 2027. Teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home. Winners advance to the Nations League finals.

Semi-final ties

Netherlands/Portugal vs Spain/France﻿

Belgium/Germany vs Norway/England

The semi-finals are single-leg ties and take place on Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 June 2027. The third-place match and final follow on Sunday 13 June. The venue is yet to be confirmed.

Watch great Nations League finals goals

Play-off draw results

League A/B play-off ties

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Denmark

Hungary vs Serbia

Republic of Ireland vs Croatia

Slovenia vs Wales

The League A/B play-offs are two-legged ties and take place in March 2027. Teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home. Winners enter League A in 2028/29, with defeated teams in League B.

League B/C play-off ties

Cyprus vs ﻿North Macedonia

Estonia vs Romania

Faroe Islands vs Georgia

Belarus vs Israel

The League B/C play-offs are two-legged ties and take place in March 2027. Teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home. Winners enter League B in 2028/29, with defeated teams in League C.

When will the knockout stage and play-off matches take place?

The first legs of the quarter-finals and play-offs are in principle scheduled for either Thursday 25 March or Saturday 27 March. The return legs take place on Sunday 28 March and Tuesday 30 March. The winners of the quarter-final ties advance to next summer's final tournament.

The first semi-final is on Wednesday 9 June at 21:00 CET, with the second semi-final 24 hours later. The final takes place on Sunday 13 June at 21:00 CET, with the third-place match earlier the same day.

UEFA will issue the fixture list for all play-off and knockout stage matches in due course.

2028/29 UEFA Nations League changes The UEFA Nations League will transition from the current four leagues to three leagues of 18 teams for the 2028/29 edition. Every league will be composed of three groups of six teams. With 55 teams participating, League C will include one group of seven teams. This forms part of a new concept for men's national team competitions.

How the draw worked