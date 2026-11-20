2026/27 Nations League quarter-finals: Get to know the eight contenders
Friday, November 20, 2026
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Get to know the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League quarter-finalists – coaches, top performers and key statistics.
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The ties are set for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals ties in March 2027 following the knockout stage and play-off draw on Friday 20 November.
Get to know the eight contenders – how they qualified, who they are coached by, their league phase results and top statistical performers.
2026/27 Nations League quarter-final fixtures
All times CET
First legs
Thursday 25 March 2027
Belgium vs Germany (20:45)
Spain vs France (20:45)
Saturday 27 March 2027
Norway vs England (18:00)
Netherlands vs Portugal (20:45)
Second legs
Sunday 28 March 2027
France vs Spain (20:45)
Germany vs Belgium (20:45)
Tuesday 30 March 2027
England vs Norway (20:45)
Portugal vs Netherlands (20:45)
Spain vs France
Spain
How they qualified: Group A3 runners-up
Best Nations League performance: Winners (2022/23)
Coach: Luis de la Fuente
League phase recap
26/09: England 2-3 Spain
29/09: Spain 4-1 Croatia
03/10: Spain 3-1 Czechia
06/10: Croatia 1-2 Spain
12/11: Czechia 0-2 Spain
15/11: Spain 2-3 England
Perfect until Matchday 6 against England, La Roja's blend of control and creativity was as devastating as ever in the league phase. Lamine Yamal bagged six goal involvements in five outings (four goals, two assists), Dani Olmo led the way with three assists and Mikel Merino was typically dependable in decisive moments – his three goals including a game-changing double against Croatia.
France
How they qualified: Group A1 winners
Best Nations League performance: Winners (2020/21)
Coach: Zinédine Zidane
League phase recap
25/09: Türkiye 0-1 France
28/09: Belgium 0-1 France
02/10: France 1-1 Italy
05/10: France 4-1 Belgium
12/11: Italy 3-1 France
15/11: France 2-1 Türkiye
France were unbeaten in their first four matches under Zidane before defeat in Italy dropped them down to second in Group A1. A hard-fought win against Türkiye returned them to the summit as Eli Junior Kroupi celebrated his first France goal, but Les Bleus were led by Michael Olise in terms of attacking returns overall, the Bayern München star accounting for five goals and two assists.
Norway vs England
Norway
How they qualified: Group A4 runners-up
Best Nations League performance: Quarter-finals (2025/26)
Coach: Ståle Solbakken
League phase recap
24/09: Norway 3-2 Denmark
27/09: Norway 1-2 Portugal
01/10: Wales 2-1 Norway
04/10: Portugal 2-1 Norway
14/11: Norway 3-1 Wales
17/11: Denmark 2-3 Norway
How quickly things can change in football. Norway were heading for the League A/B play-offs deep into added time of their Matchday 6 showdown with Denmark, but a dramatic climax booked their quarter-final spot – Erling Haaland clinically converting a penalty to seal a 3-2 win. Haaland, to no surprise, was their top scorer with six league phase goals that further cemented his status as the competition's all-time leading marksman, while creator-in-chief Martin Ødegaard boasted five assists.
England
How they qualified: Group A3 winners
Best Nations League performance: 3rd place (2018/19)
Coach: Thomas Tuchel
League phase recap
26/09: England 2-3 Spain
29/09: Czechia 0-2 England
03/10: Croatia 0-7 England
06/10: England 3-0 Czechia
12/11: England 2-1 Croatia
15/11: Spain 2-3 England
Tuchel's England ended the league phase on a euphoric note, halting Spain's 43-game unbeaten run to seal top spot in Group A3. Three days earlier, Harry Kane had surpassed Peter Shilton as the most-capped England men's player of all time and marked the occasion with one of the eight goals that took him top of the scorers' ranking in the league phase. Co-star Jude Bellingham topped the assists chart with six.
Netherlands vs Portugal
Netherlands
How they qualified: Group A2 runners-up
Best Nations League performance: Runners-up (2018/19)
Coach: Xavi Hernández
League phase recap
24/09: Netherlands 1-1 Germany
27/09: Serbia 1-2 Netherlands
01/10: Greece 2-2 Netherlands
04/10: Netherlands 2-1 Serbia
13/11: Netherlands 7-0 Greece
16/11: Germany 5-0 Netherlands
Xavi was unbeaten as Netherlands boss until a chastening Matchday 6 loss to Germany, which came just three days after a masterclass against Greece. A hat-trick hero on that night, Tijjani Reijnders was their top league phase scorer with four goals, while skipper Virgil van Dijk reached a century of Oranje appearances on Matchday 4.
Portugal
How they qualified: Group A4 winners
Best Nations League performance: Winners (2018/19, 2024/25)
Coach: Jorge Jesus
League phase recap
24/09: Portugal 1-0 Wales
27/09: Norway 1-2 Portugal
01/10: Denmark 2-4 Portugal
04/10: Portugal 2-1 Norway
14/11: Portugal 1-4 Denmark
17/11: Wales 2-3 Portugal
The holders embarked on a fresh adventure with summer appointment Jorge Jesus in September, but a new era well and truly dawned with the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo in November. The first team to secure a quarter-final spot, the Seleção have been led by Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix on the scoring front, the forward pair notching three goals apiece.
Belgium vs Germany
Belgium
How they qualified: Group A1 runners-up
Best Nations League performance: 4th place (2020/21)
Coach: Mark van Bommel
League phase recap
25/09: Italy 0-2 Belgium
28/09: Belgium 0-1 France
02/10: Belgium 3-0 Türkiye
05/10: France 4-1 Belgium
12/11: Türkiye 1-2 Belgium
15/11: Belgium 4-1 Italy
Belgium entered Matchday 6 in Group A1's third spot – and trailed Italy after 11 minutes – but roared into the quarter-finals thanks to an inspired response. Helmed by July 2026 appointment Van Bommel, the Red Devils benefited from some vintage Kevin De Bruyne moments in the league phase, the 35-year-old midfielder leading the way with three goals, while his tally of two assists was bettered only by Charles De Ketelaere (three).
Germany
How they qualified: Group A2 winners
Best Nations League performance: 4th place (2024/25)
Coach: Jürgen Klopp
League phase recap
24/09: Netherlands 1-1 Germany
27/09: Germany 0-1 Greece
01/10: Germany 2-0 Serbia
04/10: Greece 0-0 Germany
13/11: Serbia 1-3 Germany
16/11: Germany 5-0 Netherlands
The Klopp era began with one win, two draws and a loss across September and October, before Germany hit full flow in November. Florian Wirtz scored in all three of their league phase victories, including twice in the 5-0 demolition of the Netherlands, for a team-leading four goals. Young winger Brajan Gruda was a statistical standout too, the Leipzig ace registering four goal contributions in two appearances (two goals, two assists).