The ties are set for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals ties in March 2027 following the knockout stage and play-off draw on Friday 20 November.

Get to know the eight contenders – how they qualified, who they are coached by, their league phase results and top statistical performers.

Knockout stage schedule

2026/27 Nations League quarter-final fixtures All times CET First legs Thursday 25 March 2027

Belgium vs Germany (20:45)

Spain vs France (20:45) Saturday 27 March 2027

Norway vs England (18:00)

Netherlands vs Portugal﻿ (20:45) Second legs Sunday 28 March 2027

France vs Spain﻿ (20:45)

Germany vs Belgium﻿ (20:45) Tuesday 30 March 2027

England vs Norway﻿ (20:45)

Portugal vs Netherlands﻿ (20:45)﻿

Spain vs France

Spain celebrate on Matchday 4 UEFA via Getty Images

How they qualified: Group A3 runners-up

Best Nations League performance: Winners (2022/23)

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

League phase recap

26/09: England 2-3 Spain

29/09: Spain 4-1 Croatia

03/10: Spain 3-1 Czechia

06/10: Croatia 1-2 Spain

12/11: Czechia 0-2 Spain

15/11: Spain 2-3 England

Perfect until Matchday 6 against England, La Roja's blend of control and creativity was as devastating as ever in the league phase. Lamine Yamal bagged six goal involvements in five outings (four goals, two assists), Dani Olmo led the way with three assists and Mikel Merino was typically dependable in decisive moments – his three goals including a game-changing double against Croatia.

France celebrate during their Matchday 6 victory Getty Images

How they qualified: Group A1 winners

Best Nations League performance: Winners (2020/21)

Coach: Zinédine Zidane

League phase recap

25/09: Türkiye 0-1 France

28/09: Belgium 0-1 France

02/10: France 1-1 Italy

05/10: France 4-1 Belgium

12/11: Italy 3-1 France

15/11: France 2-1 Türkiye

France were unbeaten in their first four matches under Zidane before defeat in Italy dropped them down to second in Group A1. A hard-fought win against Türkiye returned them to the summit as Eli Junior Kroupi celebrated his first France goal, but Les Bleus were led by Michael Olise in terms of attacking returns overall, the Bayern München star accounting for five goals and two assists.

Norway vs England

Norway relish clinching quarter-final qualification NurPhoto via Getty Images

How they qualified: Group A4 runners-up

Best Nations League performance: Quarter-finals (2025/26)

Coach: Ståle Solbakken

League phase recap

24/09: Norway 3-2 Denmark

27/09: Norway 1-2 Portugal

01/10: Wales 2-1 Norway

04/10: Portugal 2-1 Norway

14/11: Norway 3-1 Wales

17/11: Denmark 2-3 Norway

How quickly things can change in football. Norway were heading for the League A/B play-offs deep into added time of their Matchday 6 showdown with Denmark, but a dramatic climax booked their quarter-final spot – Erling Haaland clinically converting a penalty to seal a 3-2 win. Haaland, to no surprise, was their top scorer with six league phase goals that further cemented his status as the competition's all-time leading marksman, while creator-in-chief Martin Ødegaard boasted five assists.

England revel in triumph away to Spain UEFA via Getty Images

How they qualified: Group A3 winners

Best Nations League performance: 3rd place (2018/19)

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

League phase recap

26/09: England 2-3 Spain

29/09: Czechia 0-2 England

03/10: Croatia 0-7 England

06/10: England 3-0 Czechia

12/11: England 2-1 Croatia

15/11: Spain 2-3 England

Tuchel's England ended the league phase on a euphoric note, halting Spain's 43-game unbeaten run to seal top spot in Group A3. Three days earlier, Harry Kane had surpassed Peter Shilton as the most-capped England men's player of all time and marked the occasion with one of the eight goals that took him top of the scorers' ranking in the league phase. Co-star Jude Bellingham topped the assists chart with six.

Netherlands vs Portugal

Denzel Dumfries and Donyell Malen celebrate on Matchday 5 Getty Images

How they qualified: Group A2 runners-up

Best Nations League performance: Runners-up (2018/19)

Coach: Xavi Hernández

League phase recap

24/09: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

27/09: Serbia 1-2 Netherlands

01/10: Greece 2-2 Netherlands

04/10: Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

13/11: Netherlands 7-0 Greece

16/11: Germany 5-0 Netherlands

Xavi was unbeaten as Netherlands boss until a chastening Matchday 6 loss to Germany, which came just three days after a masterclass against Greece. A hat-trick hero on that night, Tijjani Reijnders was their top league phase scorer with four goals, while skipper Virgil van Dijk reached a century of Oranje appearances on Matchday 4.

All smiles for Portugal during their win in Wales Getty Images

How they qualified: Group A4 winners

Best Nations League performance: Winners (2018/19, 2024/25)

Coach: Jorge Jesus

League phase recap

24/09: Portugal 1-0 Wales

27/09: Norway 1-2 Portugal

01/10: Denmark 2-4 Portugal

04/10: Portugal 2-1 Norway

14/11: Portugal 1-4 Denmark

17/11: Wales 2-3 Portugal

The holders embarked on a fresh adventure with summer appointment Jorge Jesus in September, but a new era well and truly dawned with the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo in November. The first team to secure a quarter-final spot, the Seleção have been led by ﻿Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix on the scoring front, the forward pair notching three goals apiece.

Belgium vs Germany

Belgium celebrate sealing quarter-final progress Getty Images

How they qualified: Group A1 runners-up

Best Nations League performance: 4th place (2020/21)

Coach: Mark van Bommel

League phase recap

25/09: Italy 0-2 Belgium

28/09: Belgium 0-1 France

02/10: Belgium 3-0 Türkiye

05/10: France 4-1 Belgium

12/11: Türkiye 1-2 Belgium

15/11: Belgium 4-1 Italy

Belgium entered Matchday 6 in Group A1's third spot – and trailed Italy after 11 minutes – but roared into the quarter-finals thanks to an inspired response. Helmed by July 2026 appointment Van Bommel, the Red Devils benefited from some vintage Kevin De Bruyne moments in the league phase, the 35-year-old midfielder leading the way with three goals, while his tally of two assists was bettered only by Charles De Ketelaere (three).

Brajan Gruda and Florian Wirtz starred on Matchday 6 Getty Images

How they qualified: Group A2 winners

Best Nations League performance: 4th place (2024/25)

Coach: Jürgen Klopp

League phase recap

24/09: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

27/09: Germany 0-1 Greece

01/10: Germany 2-0 Serbia

04/10: Greece 0-0 Germany

13/11: Serbia 1-3 Germany

16/11: Germany 5-0 Netherlands

The Klopp era began with one win, two draws and a loss across September and October, before Germany hit full flow in November. Florian Wirtz scored in all three of their league phase victories, including twice in the 5-0 demolition of the Netherlands, for a team-leading four goals. Young winger Brajan Gruda was a statistical standout too, the Leipzig ace registering four goal contributions in two appearances (two goals, two assists).