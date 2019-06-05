All you need to know: UEFA Nations League final

Who is in the final?

We will know by Thursday evening (European time). Hosts Portugal and Switzerland face off in Porto on Wednesday, with the second semi-final 24 hours later in Guimaraes between the Netherlands and England. The victors advance to final.

When does it take place?

The match will be staged on Sunday 9 June, kicking off at 20:45CET (19:45 local time).

Where is it being played?

Porto's Estádio do Dragão ©Getty Images

The Estádio do Dragão (Dragon Stadium), home of 28-time Portuguese champions Porto. It opened with a friendly against Barcelona at the end of 2003, a 16-year-old Argentinian called Lionel Messi making his debut for the visitors. That season it also hosted Porto's advance to UEFA Champions League glory under José Mourinho and the opening game of UEFA EURO 2004.

OUR GUIDE TO PORTO



Can I still get tickets?

UEFA Nations League final tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

How can I watch the final?

The full list of global UEFA Nations League broadcast partners is available here.

What did the teams have to do to get here?

All four teams at the inaugural Finals won their groups in the top-ranked League A:

Portugal picked up four points against both Italy and Poland as they won their section with a game to spare.

England came from behind to beat Croatia in the last fixture and edge out their opponents and Spain.

Switzerland stunned Belgium 5-2 on the final day to squeeze through on head-to-head goal difference.

Netherlands struck twice in the last five minutes to draw with Germany and pip world champions France.

What if the final ends in a draw?



If the scores are level at the end of normal time then there is extra time, when teams are permitted a fourth substitution. If the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, it goes to a penalty shoot-out. Goal-line technology will be utilised.

What kits will the teams wear?

Portugal/Switzerland are the nominal home team. As a rule, the home team is entitled to wear its first-choice kit.

What does the winner get?

First and foremost a fetching 71cm-tall sterling silver trophy. The prize money on offer is as follows:

Log in for free to watch the highlights The story behind the Nations League trophy

€10.5m Winners

€9.0m Runners-up

€8.0m Third place

€7.0m Fourth place

The figures include the €4.5m all four finalists have already secured, made up of a €2.25m solidarity fee for all League A teams and €2.25m as a bonus for winning a League A group. A total of €76.25m in solidarity and bonus fees was earmarked for the 55 competing national associations.

What is the Match for third place?

There has not been a EURO third-place play-off since 1980 but all four teams at the UEFA Nations League will play twice, with the losing semi-finalists facing off in Guimaraes on Sunday 9 June, the match getting under way at 15:00CET.

OUR GUIDE TO GUIMARAES

What can I expect on UEFA.com?

UEFA.com will have a team of reporters in Porto, with all the pre-match build-up, team news and predictions you need. Expect live updates, expert photography, analysis, reaction, highlights and more in our MatchCentre.



We will also provide all the best coverage on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.