Super Cup facts: Real Madrid v Atlético

The UEFA Super Cup will have an unusually local feel in 2018 as European champions Real Madrid take on city rivals Atlético Madrid in Tallinn in the first one-city meeting in the competition's history.

• Real Madrid became the first club to claim three successive UEFA Champions League titles in 2017/18, and the first team to twice win the European Cup three years in a row. They are now attempting to add to that with another slice of history, by becoming the first side to win three successive UEFA Super Cups. A victory in the Estonian capital would also equal the competition record of five titles held jointly by AC Milan and Barcelona.

• Atlético, however, have never lost in this competition having won on both their previous appearances, in 2010 and 2012.

• Whoever wins in Tallinn, this will be a fifth successive UEFA Super Cup for Spain, who have won eight of the last nine matches. A Spanish side has not lost to non-Liga opponents since Sevilla's defeat by Milan in 2007.

• This will be Spain's 15th UEFA Super Cup triumph; Italy have nine with England on seven.

• This is the seventh UEFA Super Cup between two clubs from the same country, and the fifth all-Spanish affair; indeed, it is the fourth meeting between two Liga teams in five years.

UEFA Super Cup pedigree

Real Madrid

• This is Real Madrid's seventh appearance in the UEFA Super Cup (W4 L2); having lost their first two finals, they have won the last four.

• The full breakdown of their results is:

1998: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid (Poyet 83)

2000: Real Madrid 1-2aet Galatasaray (Raúl 79; Jardel 41pen 102)

2002: Real Madrid 3-1 Feyenoord (Paauwe og 15, Roberto Carlos 21, Guti 60; Van Hooijdonk 56)

2014: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (Ronaldo 30 49)

2016: Real Madrid 3-2aet Sevilla (Asensio 21, Ramos 90+3, Carvajal 119; Vázquez 41, Konoplyanka 72p)

2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United (Casemiro 24, Isco 52; Lukaku 62)

• In 2017, Real Madrid became the first team to win successive UEFA Super Cups since Milan in 1989 and 1990. This year, they can become the first to win three in a row.

• Real Madrid have won four UEFA Super Cups; only Milan and Barcelona, with five apiece, have won more.

Atlético

• This is Atlético's third UEFA Super Cup appearance, all in the past nine years.

• Atlético have won their two previous fixtures in this competition, both in Monaco:

2010: Internazionale 0-2 Atlético (Reyes 62, Agüero 83)

2012: Chelsea 1-4 Atlético (Cahill 75; Falcao 6 19 45, Miranda 60)

• Atlético can become the first club to make it three victories from three in this competition; they are currently level with Anderlecht, Juventus and Valencia on two wins from two.

Previous meetings

• This will be the teams' tenth international fixture, the previous nine all coming in the European Cup – including the UEFA Champions League finals of 2014 and 2016, both won by Real Madrid. Indeed, the Merengues have won all five of the clubs' European ties to date.

• The sides' most recent European fixtures came in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, when Real Madrid won 4-2 on aggregate.

• Cristiano Ronaldo's first-leg hat-trick put Real Madrid in command of the tie, the Portuguese star finding the net in the tenth, 73rd and 86th minutes.

• The teams at the Santiago Bernabéu on 2 May 2017 were:

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal (Nacho 46), Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modrić, Kroos, Isco (Asensio 68), Benzema (Vázquez 77), Ronaldo.

Atlético: Oblak, Lucas, Savić, Godín, Filipe Luís, Koke, Gabi, Saúl (Gaitán 58), Carrasco (Correa 68), Griezmann, Gameiro (Torres 57).

• Atlético looked to be on course for a famous comeback when Saúl Ñíguez (12) and Antoine Griezmann (16pen) brought them back within a goal early in the second leg, but an Isco goal three minutes before half-time ultimately ended their hopes.

• The line-ups on 10 May 2017, for what was the last European fixture at Atlético's old Vicente Calderón home, were:

Atlético: Oblak, Giménez (Partey 56), Savić, Godín, Filipe Luís, Koke (Correa 76), Gabi, Saúl, Carrasco, Griezmann, Torres (Gameiro 56).

Real Madrid: Navas, Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro (Vázquez 77), Modrić, Kroos, Isco (Morata 88), Benzema (Asensio 76), Ronaldo.

• Their first international fixtures came in the 1958/59 European Cup semi-finals. Madrid won the home first leg 2-1, Héctor Rial's goal (15) and a Ferenc Puskás penalty (33) overturning Chuzo's 13th-minute opener. Atlético prevailed in the return thanks to Enrique Collar's 43rd-minute effort.

• That meant a replay six days later, played in Zaragoza, where Alfredo Di Stéfano's early strike was swiftly cancelled out by Collar. Puskás dealt the decisive blow three minutes before half-time to take Madrid into a fourth successive final.

• It was 55 years until the teams' next European contest, in the 2014 final in Lisbon – the first final fixture involving clubs from the same city in European Cup history. Diego Godín's header (36) gave newly crowned Spanish champions Atlético the lead, and it looked like that would be enough for Simeone's side to claim their first European Cup – only for Sergio Ramos to level at the last (90+3). Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid ran away with it in extra time courtesy of goals from Gareth Bale (110), Marcelo (118) and a Ronaldo penalty (120).

• The line-ups at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica were:

Real Madrid: Casillas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Fábio Coentrão (Marcelo 59), Khedira (Isco 59), Modrić, Di María, Bale, Benzema (Morata 79), Ronaldo.

Atlético: Courtois, Juanfran, Miranda, Godín, Filipe Luís (Alderweireld 83), Tiago, Koke, Gabi, Raúl García (Sosa 66), Villa, Diego Costa (Adrián López 9).

• The Merengues also came out on top in the 2014/15 quarter-finals, Javier Hernández heading the only goal of the tie late in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

• Madrid and Atlético both advanced all the way to the final again in 2015/16. Ramos's 15th-minute breakthrough in Milan was cancelled out by Atlético substitute Yannick Carrasco 11 minutes from time, Griezmann having missed a 48th-minute spot kick.

• With no further goals, the match went to penalties. After Lucas Vázquez, Marcelo, Bale and Ramos had converted for Madrid, and Griezmann, Gabi and Saúl had done likewise, Juanfran struck the base of the post with Atlético's fourth kick, leaving Ronaldo to convert and take the trophy to Madrid for the 11th time.

• The sides at San Siro on 28 May 2016 were:

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal (Danilo 52), Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos (Isco 72), Modrić, Bale, Benzema (Vázquez 77), Ronaldo.

Atlético: Oblak, Juanfran, Godín, Savić, Filipe Luís (Lucas Hernández 109), Gabi, Augusto Fernández (Carrasco 46), Koke (Partey 116), Saúl, Griezmann, Torres.

• The capital duo have met in 206 league, Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup games, with 103 Madrid wins, 51 for Atlético and 52 draws. Atlético have lost only one of their last 12 domestic matches against their local rivals since losing the 2014 UEFA Champions League final, recording five victories and six draws.

• Both Liga fixtures in 2017/18 ended all square, a goalless game at Atlético on 18 November 2017 preceding a 1-1 draw at the Bernabéu on 8 April this year. Ronaldo gave Real Madrid a 53rd-minute lead, Griezmann replying within four minutes.

Match background

Real Madrid

• Real Madrid qualified for the UEFA Super Cup for the third year in a row by making it three successive UEFA Champions League titles in 2017/18, beating Liverpool 3-1 in the Kyiv final with Karim Benzema scoring once and Gareth Bale twice.

• The Merengues' European record last season was W10 D2 L2 F35 A17.

• Real Madrid have scored in their last 30 UEFA matches.

• Real Madrid's record in 22 European matches against Spanish clubs is W12 D6 L4 F45 A21. That 2017 second-leg defeat by Atlético ended an eight-match, six-year unbeaten run against Liga opponents in European competition.

• Madrid's shoot-out record in European competition is W2 L2:

5-3 v Atlético Madrid, 2015/16 UEFA Champions League final

1-3 v Bayern München, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League semi-final

3-1 v Juventus, 1986/87 European Cup second round

5-6 v Crvena zvezda, 1974/75 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final

Atlético Madrid

• Atlético lifted the UEFA Europa League for the third time in 2017/18, beating Marseille 3-0 in the Lyon final with Griezmann's two goals added to by a late third from captain Gabi.

• Diego Simeone's side had moved into the UEFA Europa League after finishing third in their UEFA Champions League section – the first time since 2013/14 they had not reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better. All four of those campaigns ended in defeat by Real Madrid.

• Atlético's European record in 2017/18 was W8 D5 L2 F25 A8.

• Griezmann has scored five of Atlético's last eight European goals.

• Atlético's record in UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L4:

3-5 v Real Madrid, 2015/16 UEFA Champions League final

8-7 v PSV Eindhoven, 2015/16 UEFA Champions League round of 16

3-2 v Leverkusen, 2014/15 UEFA Champions League round of 16

1-3 v Villarreal, 2004 UEFA Intertoto Cup final

1-3 v Fiorentina, 1989/90 UEFA Cup first round

6-7 v Derby, 1974/75 UEFA Cup second round

Coach and player links

• New Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was a goalkeeper at the club between 1985 and 1991, making his sole first-team appearance in a 3-3 draw away to Atlético at the end of the 1989/90 season.

• That was one of 14 times Lopetegui came across Atlético in his playing days, with the record W5 D4 L5.

• Lopetegui was coach of Real Madrid Castilla in 2008/09, drawing both games against Atlético's B team that season. He also encountered Spanish opposition while in charge of Porto in 2014/15, winning both games against Athletic Club in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Simeone's record against Madrid in all competitions as a player for Sevilla, Atlético and Lazio was W1 D2 L8. He scored once, in Atlético's 4-2 defeat on 5 November 1994.

• The Argentinian enjoys a much better record as a coach, having lost only two of his last 16 games against Madrid, with the 2016 UEFA Champions League final counted as a draw. Overall it is W8 D9 L8.

• Real Madrid's August signing Thibaut Courtois spent three years on loan at Atlético between 2011 and 2014, making 111 appearances. The Belgian was part of the Atlético side that won the UEFA Europa League in 2012, the Copa del Rey 12 months later – beating Real Madrid in the Bernabéu final – and the Liga title in 2013/14, when the Rojiblancos also reached the UEFA Champions League final, losing to their city rivals.

• Antonio Adán was at Real Madrid between 1997 and 2013. However, he made only seven appearances for the first team before departing for Cagliari.

• Raphaël Varane was in the France side that beat a Croatia team including Luka Modrić 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow on 15 July. Atlético pair Griezmann, who scored France's second goal, and Lucas Hernández were also in Les Bleus' line-up, with Thomas Lemar an unused substitute.

• Juanfran came through Madrid's academy, making six outings for the first team in 2003/04 and 2004/05.

• Isco, Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Koke were part of Spain's victorious 2013 UEFA European Under-21 Championship squad.

• Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Rodri and Saúl Ñíguez were part of the Spain side that reached the final of the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

• International team-mates:

Marcelo, Casemiro & Filipe Luís (Brazil);

Raphaël Varane & Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernández, Thomas Lemar (France);

Nacho, Isco, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez & Diego Costa, Juanfran, Saúl Ñíguez, Koke (Spain);

Marco Asensio & Rodri, Saúl Ñíguez (Spain U-21)

• Griezmann has now scored four goals in his last eight appearances against Madrid, including most recently at the Bernabéu in a 1-1 draw in April.

• Ramos has twice been dismissed against Atlético – in a 1-1 Liga draw on 1 October 2006 and during Madrid's 3-2 top-flight victory in November 2009.

Latest news

Real Madrid

• Summer transfers

In: Vinícius Júnior (Flamengo), Andriy Lunin (Zorya Luhansk), Álvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

Out: Omar Mascarell (Schalke), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund, loan), Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea, loan)

• Six current Real Madrid players are in contention for the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League positional awards, the three-man shortlist for each position having been announced on 9 August. Keylor Navas (goalkeepers), Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane (all defenders), Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić (both midfielders) are all in contention, as is former Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the forwards category. Ramos, Modrić and Ronaldo all won their respective categories in 2017; this year's winners will be named – along with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year and UEFA Women's Player of the Year – during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 30 August.

Atlético Madrid

• Summer transfers

In: Nehuén Pérez (Argentinos Juniors), Rodri (Villarreal), Antonio Adán (Betis), Jonny Castro (Celta Vigo), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Santiago Arias (PSV), Nikola Kalinić (Milan)

Out: Fernando Torres (released), Gabi (al-Sadd), Axel Werner (Huesca, loan), Emiliano Velázquez (Rayo Vallecano), Jonny Castro (Wolves, loan), Šime Vrsaljko (Internazionale Milano, loan), André Moreira (Aston Villa, loan), Luciano Vietto (Fulham, loan)

• Atlético pair Diego Godín and Antoine Griezmann are both on the three-man shortlist for the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League player of the season, the winner for which will be announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw in Monaco on 31 August. Jan Oblak (fourth) and Koke (equal sixth) were also in the top ten.