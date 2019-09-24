2021 Super Cup to take place in Belfast
Tuesday 24 September 2019
Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will host the 2021 UEFA Super Cup.
The stadium is normally home to Linfield of the Northern Irish top flight as well as the Northern Ireland national team. The 2021 UEFA Super Cup will be contested between the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League winners.
The decision was taken at Tuesday's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Ljubljana. The 2020 UEFA Super Cup will be at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.
Previous UEFA Super Cup hosts
2019: Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul
2018: Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
2017: Philip II Arena, Skopje
2016: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim
2015: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi
2014: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
2013 Eden Aréna, Prague
1998–2012: Stade Louis II, Monaco