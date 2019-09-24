2021 Super Cup to take place in Belfast

Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will host the 2021 UEFA Super Cup.

The stadium is normally home to Linfield of the Northern Irish top flight as well as the Northern Ireland national team. The 2021 UEFA Super Cup will be contested between the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League winners.

The decision was taken at Tuesday's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Ljubljana. The 2020 UEFA Super Cup will be at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Previous UEFA Super Cup hosts

2019: Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul

2018: Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

2017: Philip II Arena, Skopje

2016: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim

2015: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi

2014: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

2013 Eden Aréna, Prague

1998–2012: Stade Louis II, Monaco