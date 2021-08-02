Chelsea vs Villarreal 2021 UEFA Super Cup preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, facts and stats – all you need to know about the 2021 UEFA Super Cup.

What's the story?

Belfast's Windsor Park is the stage for the 46th edition of the UEFA Super Cup, the annual curtain-raiser contested by the holders of the two biggest European club competitions.

In the blue corner, weighing in with seven European titles, six English top-flight titles and eight FA Cups we have European champions Chelsea. In the yellow corner, weighing in with a 1970 Spanish third-tier title and two UEFA Intertoto Cups we have UEFA Europa League title holders Villarreal, trained by ex-Arsenal man Unai Emery.

Starting line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Pulisic, Kanté, Kovačić, Hudson-Odoi; Havertz, Werner, Ziyech

Villarreal: Rulli; Gaspar, Mandi, Albiol, Pedraza; Manu Trigueros, Capoue, Moi Gómez; Gerard, Paco Alcácer, Yéremi

Reporter's view

Chelsea's 1998 Super Cup win against Real Madrid

View from the camps

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach: "What nicer way to start the season than with a European final! I have huge respect for Villarreal and Unai Emery. I mean, they will have to call [the UEFA Europa League] the Unai Emery Trophy soon! He's incredible. I think they will approach this game feeling they have nothing to lose. We will do all we can to take the trophy, though."

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "I want to win the Super Cup because so far I haven't. I've been involved in two [in 2014 and 2015 with Sevilla] and lost both. It would be a great way to finish off last season. We could once again create history and achieve something wonderful ahead of the new campaign. The Super Cup will show what we are capable of against a top team like Chelsea, the reigning European champions and, for me, the best team in the world."

Pre-season friendlies

Chelsea: W6-1 Peterborough (17/07), W2-1 Bournemouth (27/07), W2-1 Arsenal (01/08), Tottenham (04/08)

Villarreal: L2-3 Valencia (16/07), D2-2 Lyon (22/07), D0-0 Levante (29/07), L1-2 Marseille (31/07), Leicester (04/08), Leeds (07/08)