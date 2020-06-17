2020 UEFA Super Cup: new date and venue

The 2020 UEFA Super Cup will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary on 24 September at 21:00 CET.

The annual fixture between the holders of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League was due to take place at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal on 12 August. On 17 June, the UEFA Executive Committee announced the decision to relocate to Budapest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the postponement of the season's club finals. The closing stages of the UEFA Champions League will take place in Portugal.

Subsequent editions of the UEFA Super Cup will take place as originally scheduled in Belfast (2021), Helsinki (2022) and Kazan (2023).