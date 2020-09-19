UEFA Super Cup: Coman on Bayern's chances

Kingsley Coman is unlikely to ever forget 23 August 2020, the day he scored the winning goal for Bayern München in the UEFA Champions League final against former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Now isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, the 24-year-old is unlikely to feature in the UEFA Super Cup game against Sevilla in Budapest on 24 September – but the France winger spoke to UEFA.com about the match and his magical August night in Lisbon.

On the Super Cup

We always want to win and pick up as much silverware as we can. It's not a trophy you get to play for very often, because it's only by winning the Champions League that you get to contest it. We've now got the opportunity to play for it and we'll be giving our all to win it.

It'll be a good game. [Sevilla are] a side who keep the ball very well and are really good in possession, like most Spanish teams. It won't be easy, but I believe we'll be able to win as long as we're in good shape and show our determination.

On his UEFA Champions League final winner

It happened really quickly and I was in the zone. The ball was on the right-hand side, so I got closer to the centre. In the moment, you can't really think it through; the ball came and I headed it. It's definitely not my strength; I was even a bit scared when I headed it, but it went in.

Scared? Always. That hasn't changed. You can see it. Just before I head the ball, I close my eyes. It's instinctive. It's a natural reflex. I always try to keep my eyes open, but at the last minute I have that reflex. The day before the match, we worked on finishing and headers in training and I didn't score a single header. In general, when I head the ball, I'm scared and people make fun of me. That's what always happens, so everyone obviously took the mickey out of me, but it was positive.

On his celebrations in Lisbon

Generally, I don't especially celebrate my goals because scoring doesn't really give me any chills or emotions – I prefer creating opportunities. That's why, sometimes, I don't celebrate because I don't have that little something inside telling me: 'Yeah, awesome!' But this time, for that goal, I beat my chest because the emotions were running high; it was magnificent. I felt such amazing emotions inside.

There was a sense of relief following the season, the situation and a whole host of things. We all worked really hard during that period, which was really tough for everyone. We were happy because winning was a big reward for all the hard work we put in during that time. It was a good feeling to know that working to the max and showing discipline every day ultimately paid off.