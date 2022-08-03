UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Michael Oliver to referee 2022 UEFA Super Cup; Semi-Automated Offside Technology to be introduced

Wednesday 3 August 2022

Semi-Automated Offside Technology will premiere at the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, and will be used in the upcoming UEFA Champions League season.

Michael Oliver has been appointed to referee the 2022 UEFA Super Cup
Michael Oliver has been appointed to referee the 2022 UEFA Super Cup Getty Images

The UEFA Referees Committee has appointed England's Michael Oliver to referee the 2022 UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday 10 August.

The 37-year-old official has been an international referee since 2012, and officiates regularly at UEFA club competition and international matches. He was also selected as a referee for UEFA EURO 2020, where he took charge of three matches, including the quarter-final between Switzerland and Spain.

Oliver will be assisted by countrymen Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett. Lithuania's Donatas Rumšas will act as the fourth official. The VAR role has been assigned to Poland's Tomasz Kwiatkowski and he will be assisted by his fellow countryman Bartosz Frankowski, as well as Portugal's Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins.

Semi-Automated Offside Technology

UEFA is proud to announce that Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) will premiere in European club competitions at the UEFA Super Cup. Furthermore, SAOT will also be used as of the group stage in the upcoming UEFA Champions League season.

"UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees," said UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti. "This innovative system will allow VAR teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions."

The new system will operate thanks to specialised cameras which are able to track 29 different body points per player. A total of 188 tests have been performed since 2020, including all matches in last season's Champions League, the knockout stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League, and the complete UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final tournament, as well as the other club competition finals.

2022 UEFA Super Cup refereeing team

Referee: Michael Oliver (England)
Assistants: Stuart Burt (England), Simon Bennett (England)
4th official: Donatas Rumšas (Lithuania)
VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
VAR assistants: Bartosz Frankowski (Poland), Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (Portugal)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 3 August 2022

Selected for you

Madrid vs Eintracht: 2022 Super Cup
Live 19/07/2022

Madrid vs Eintracht: 2022 Super Cup

Who are the contenders? Where and when will the match take place? Tickets? Find out more.
2022 Super Cup facts, stats
Live 12/07/2022

2022 Super Cup facts, stats

Sixty-two years after meeting in one of the most famous matches in the history of UEFA club competition, the sides reunite.
Who has most Super Cup wins?
Live 01/06/2022

Who has most Super Cup wins?

Twenty-four teams from 12 different nations have lifted the UEFA Super Cup.
UEFA Super Cup records
Live 01/06/2022

UEFA Super Cup records

Most wins, appearances, fastest goals and much more.