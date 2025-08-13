UEFA Super Cup roll of honour: Paris become first French champions

Twenty-six teams from 13 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.

Paris added one to each of these counts in 2025 by defeating Tottenham in Udine to become the first French Super Cup champions and add another new title to their trophy cabinet after claiming their first Champions League in May.

Real Madrid are out on their own as the competition's most successful side, moving ahead of AC Milan and Barcelona when they beat Atalanta 2-0 in 2024 to register their sixth triumph in the competition.

UEFA Super Cup winners

6 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024)

5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)

4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)

3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)

2 Ajax (1973, 1975)

2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)

2 Bayern (2013, 2020)

2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)

2 Juventus (1984, 1986)

2 Valencia (1980, 2004)

1 Aberdeen (1983)

1 Aston Villa (1982)

1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)

1 Galatasaray (2000)

1 Lazio (1999)

1 Manchester City (2023)

1 Manchester United (1991)

1 Mechelen (1988)

1 Nottingham Forest (1979)

1 Paris (2025)

1 Parma (1993)

1 Porto (1987)

1 Sevilla (2006)

﻿1 Steaua (1986)

1 Zenit (2008)

Super Cup appearances

9 Barcelona

9 Real Madrid

7 AC Milan﻿

7 Sevilla

6 Liverpool

5 Bayern

5 Chelsea

4 Manchester United

4 Porto

Super Cup winners by country

17 Spain (Real Madrid 6, Barcelona 5, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)

10 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1,﻿ Man City 1, Man United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)

9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)﻿

3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)

2 Germany (Bayern 2)

2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)

1 France (Paris 1)

1 Portugal (Porto 1)

1 Romania (Steaua 1)

1 Russia (Zenit 1)

1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)

1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)

1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)

Super Cup appearances by country

32 Spain

21 England

14 Italy

10 Germany

5 Netherlands

Different winners by country

6 England

5 Spain

4 Italy

2 Belgium

5 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

5 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)

4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

4 Toni Kroos (Bayern/Real Madrid)

4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

