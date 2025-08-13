UEFA Super Cup roll of honour: Paris become first French champions
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Article summary
Paris are the 26th team to win the UEFA Super Cup and the first French team to do so.
Article top media content
Article body
Twenty-six teams from 13 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.
Paris added one to each of these counts in 2025 by defeating Tottenham in Udine to become the first French Super Cup champions and add another new title to their trophy cabinet after claiming their first Champions League in May.
Real Madrid are out on their own as the competition's most successful side, moving ahead of AC Milan and Barcelona when they beat Atalanta 2-0 in 2024 to register their sixth triumph in the competition.
UEFA Super Cup winners
6 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024)
5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)
4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)
3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)
2 Ajax (1973, 1975)
2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)
2 Bayern (2013, 2020)
2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)
2 Juventus (1984, 1986)
2 Valencia (1980, 2004)
1 Aberdeen (1983)
1 Aston Villa (1982)
1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)
1 Galatasaray (2000)
1 Lazio (1999)
1 Manchester City (2023)
1 Manchester United (1991)
1 Mechelen (1988)
1 Nottingham Forest (1979)
1 Paris (2025)
1 Parma (1993)
1 Porto (1987)
1 Sevilla (2006)
1 Steaua (1986)
1 Zenit (2008)
Super Cup appearances
9 Barcelona
9 Real Madrid
7 AC Milan
7 Sevilla
6 Liverpool
5 Bayern
5 Chelsea
4 Manchester United
4 Porto
Super Cup winners by country
17 Spain (Real Madrid 6, Barcelona 5, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)
10 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1, Man City 1, Man United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)
9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)
3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)
2 Germany (Bayern 2)
2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)
1 France (Paris 1)
1 Portugal (Porto 1)
1 Romania (Steaua 1)
1 Russia (Zenit 1)
1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)
1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)
Super Cup appearances by country
32 Spain
21 England
14 Italy
10 Germany
5 Netherlands
Different winners by country
6 England
5 Spain
4 Italy
2 Belgium
Which players have won the most Super Cups
5 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
5 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Toni Kroos (Bayern/Real Madrid)
4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)