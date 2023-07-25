2023 UEFA Super Cup tickets on sale

The ticket application window for the general public for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla is open once more.

Visit the ticketing portal

Where and when is the 2023 Super Cup?

The match will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, on Wednesday 16 August, kicking off at 21:00 CEST.

Who is playing in the 2023 Super Cup?

The fixture is a meeting between 2023 UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City and Sevilla, the 2023 UEFA Europa League holders.

How much are tickets for the 2023 Super Cup?

The price categories for tickets for the general public are:

Category 3: €30

Category 2: €70

Category 1: €120

Prime seats: €200

Accessibility tickets cost €30 (ticket priced at Category 3 rate; one companion ticket can be requested for free).

The ticket sales process reserved for fans of the participating teams is arranged with the clubs involved.

How are tickets delivered?

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app a few days before the match. Ticket holders need to download the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app, which is free for Android and iPhone users.

With this app, fans with tickets can securely download, transfer, keep or assign a guest a ticket anytime, anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone.

FAQs

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions. Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets to the general public for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as tickets obtained in breach of UEFA's terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.