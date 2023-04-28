The 2023 UEFA Super Cup in Piraeus: All you need to know

The UEFA Champions League winners take on the UEFA Europa League winners in the traditional curtain-raiser to the new European season.

When is the UEFA Super Cup?

The UEFA Super Cup will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 16 August 2023.

Where is the UEFA Super Cup being played?

The 2023 UEFA Super Cup is being played at the at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis. The match will be the first UEFA club competition final to be held in Greece since AC Milan beat Liverpool 2-1 in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League final in Athens.

This venue will be the 11th to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco, after Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018), Istanbul (2019), Budapest (2020), Belfast (2021) and Helsinki (2022).

UEFA Super Cup tickets

Participating clubs will sell their allocations of tickets directly to their supporters. Tickets will be on sale to the general public via UEFA.com.

Where can I watch the UEFA Super Cup

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here

Who is the referee?

UEFA will select the referee in due course.

What is the stadium like?

The home of 14-time Greek champions Olympiacos, the Georgios Karaiskakis was named in honour of a general in Greece's struggle for independence from the Ottoman Empire in the 1820s. Originally a venue for the 1896 Olympics, it was repurposed as a football-only arena to stage the 1971 European Cup Winners' Cup final, where Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-1 after a replay.

The stadium was completely rebuilt to stage the football tournament at the 2004 Olympics, and now has a capacity of just over 30,000. It has hosted concerts by Rihanna, Aerosmith, 50 Cent and the Sex Pistols among others, and is well used to noisy occasions: Olympiacos fans are among the most passionate supporters in Greek football.

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

An annual fixture contested by the reigning champions of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe.

Did you know? Only one Greek player has ever featured in the UEFA Super Cup, Giourkas Seitaridis starting for European champions Porto as they lost 2-1 to UEFA Cup winners Valencia in the 2004 competition, staged at Monaco's Stade Louis II.

The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of either the European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1973–99) or the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).

What does the UEFA Super Cup trophy look like?

The UEFA Super Cup UEFA via Getty Images

The current model stands at 58cm tall and weighs in at 12.2kg.

The current trophy has been in use since 2006 but retains the basic design of its predecessor, which was conceived and crafted at the Bertoni workshop in Milan. The classic bowl is held aloft on a base that is subtly twisted like a skein of wool as two arms allow the winners enough room to take a firm grip as they do their lap of honour.

The winners are entitled to have a replica made, provided it does not exceed four-fifths of the dimensions of the original.

Six great Super Cup goals