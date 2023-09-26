UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2024 Super Cup to be held at National Stadium in Warsaw

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The 2024 UEFA Super Cup will take place at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

The National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland staged five games at UEFA EURO 2012 Getty Images

The 2024 UEFA Super Cup will be held at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday 14 August next year.

The stadium was originally built for UEFA EURO 2012, during which it hosted all three of Poland's group games as well as a quarter-final and semi-final. It has since staged the UEFA Europa League final, in 2015, and is the regular home of the Poland men's national team.

This venue will be the 12th to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco, after Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018), Istanbul (2019), Budapest (2020), Belfast (2021), Helsinki (2022) and Piraeus (2023).

Manchester City won the 2023 UEFA Super Cup, beating Sevilla on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

