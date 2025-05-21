The 2025 UEFA Super Cup in Udine: All you need to know

The 2025 UEFA Super Cup will see the winner of the UEFA Champions League final between Paris and Inter going up against UEFA Europa League holders Tottenham.

Super Cup history

When is the UEFA Super Cup?

The 2025 UEFA Super Cup will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 13 August 2025.

Six great Super Cup goals

Where will the UEFA Super Cup be played?

The 2025 UEFA Super Cup will be held at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Home of Italian Serie A club Udinese, Stadio Friuli was one of six venues for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. It hosted four games in all, including Spain's victory over Germany in the final.

This venue will be the 13th to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco, after Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018), Istanbul (2019), Budapest (2020), Belfast (2021), Helsinki (2022), Piraeus (2023) and Warsaw (2024).

Real Madrid won the 2024 UEFA Super Cup, beating Atalanta 2-0 courtesy of goals from Federico Valverde and debutant Kylian Mbappé at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual fixture contested by the reigning champions of the Champions League and the Europa League, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe.

The European Cup/Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of either the European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1973–99) or the UEFA Cup/Europa League (2000–).

What does the UEFA Super Cup trophy look like?

The UEFA Super Cup trophy UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Super Cup trophy stands at 58cm tall and weighs in at 12.2kg.

The current model has been in use since 2006 but retains the basic design of its predecessor, which was conceived and crafted at the Bertoni workshop in Milan. The classic bowl is held aloft on a base that is subtly twisted like a skein of wool as two arms allow the winners enough room to take a firm grip as they do their lap of honour.

The winners are entitled to have a replica made, provided it does not exceed four-fifths of the dimensions of the original.

What else do you need to know?

If the scores are level after normal time the match will go straight to a penalty shoot-out. No extra time will be played.