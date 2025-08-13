Paris 2-2 Tottenham (4-3 on pens) report, highlights: Champions League holders secure dramatic comeback win in Super Cup

Paris won their fifth trophy of this calendar year as the Champions League holders beat Europa League victors Tottenham 4-3 on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw in Udine to earn a first-ever Super Cup success.

Key moments 23' Richarlison forces Chevalier into smart stop

39' Van de Ven steers Spurs into lead

47' Romero powers in header to double advantage

66' Vicario saves Doué attempt

85' Long-range Lee strike offers Paris hope

90+4' Gonçalo Ramos nods in dramatic leveller

Pens Nuno Mendes converts winning spot-kick

Match in brief: Paris show winning steel

Despite being far from their best, Paris showed exactly why they are European champions as a late rally saw them come from 2-0 down in the 84th minute to draw level and ultimately come through on penalties to secure yet another piece of silverware.

The match as it happened

Spurs looked sharp from the off, making life uncomfortable for their opponents with a direct, high pressing approach which new coach Thomas Frank appeared delighted with on the touchline.

Paris were delirious after their victory on penalties AFP via Getty Images

Their brightest moment in the early stages came when Richarlison won the ball back in midfield before playing a one-two with Mohammed Kudus and getting off a fierce strike, which recently-signed Paris goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier did well to tip over.

Luis Enrique's team appeared understandably rusty following a reduced pre-season, uncharacteristically giving the ball away with loose passes on a number of occasions and struggling to get their danger men into the contest.

They were made to pay on 39 minutes as they failed to deal with a free-kick into the box from wide, Chevalier pushing João Palhinha's powerful effort onto the bar before Van de Ven, one of Spurs' heroes in their Europa League win in Bilbao, reacted first to pounce and tuck home the rebound.

Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro celebrate Spurs taking the lead Getty Images

Paris were further stunned just minutes into the second half. Cristian Romero had been announced as Spurs' captain for the upcoming season on Wednesday morning, and the Argentinian centre-back celebrated in some style, sending a header across Chevalier into the far corner from Pedro Porro's accurate cross to double his side's lead.

But as time ticked by Les Rouge et Bleu upped the tempo, Désiré Doué smashing a low strike which Guglielmo Vicario, playing in his home city, was able to parry away before Ousmane Dembélé curled wide.

After a spell of pressure they finally got their reward, substitute Kang-in Lee driving in a super strike from the edge of the box beyond Vicario to set up an enthralling finale.

Paris seized the initiative and laid siege to the Spurs goal, and just when it looked like they'd left it too late Dembélé broke down the right and put in a fizzing cross which another substitute, Gonçalo Ramos, converted with a diving header to spark delirium among the French supporters and take a scintillating contest to penalties.

Vitinha missed Paris' first penalty but Van de Ven and Mathys Tel then failed to convert for Spurs, and it was left for Nuno Mendes to coolly stroke in the decisive fifth kick and earn Paris a first-ever Super Cup triumph.

It is a perfect start to the season for the Ligue 1 outfit. Spurs, though bitterly disappointed, will be able to take positives from the fact that they pushed arguably the best team in the world right to the end as they eye a deep run in the Champions League this season.

Player of the Match presented by PlayStation®: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

"He spearheaded the Paris forward line superbly, which was just what his side needed after going 2-0 down. He instigated the stunning comeback, providing a great assist for the equaliser that ensured Paris took it to the penalty shoot-out."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Reporters' views

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

It wasn’t the return to action they would have been hoping for until that point, but after 60 minutes or so, Paris sparked into life. Aided by some vital contributions off the bench – a necessity over the course of a season - the Champions League holders played their way back into proceedings. Sometimes a victory through grit and grind is more satisfying and that’s how they’ll feel in the dressing room tonight.



Mark Pettit, Tottenham reporter

Spurs come agonisingly close to a second trophy in a matter of months but Paris’ quality eventually told in regular time then in the shoot-out. There were similarities to the win in Bilbao – the dogged resistance and high-intensity pressing – but also more structure, a change in formation and certainly a greater set-piece threat. For 85 minutes, it was just what Frank would have wanted from his new-look side but the late stages offered a glimpse of what they now face on their return to the Champions League.

Reaction

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "Tottenham played a great match; they were stronger than us. I don't know if it's a fair result, but that's football. We still have to improve. We had the ability to fight until the end, but we can still improve. Lucas Chevalier was incredible, and I'm very happy for him.

"If I have to say one important thing for us, which was important last season, it's our faith. We believe we can win all the time. I am very happy."

Ousmane Dembélé, Player of the Match, speaking to UEFA: "It’s enormous – to win another European trophy for the club is magnificent. After the Champions League win on 31 May, we’ve won the Super Cup. Starting the season with a trophy, there’s a lot of pride involved. Now we have to continue collecting trophies and win them all."

Thomas Frank, Tottenham coach: "We played very well. We're playing against one of the best teams in the world, maybe the best at this moment in time. We had them exactly where we wanted for 80-something minutes until the goal for 2-1. Of course, that shifted a little bit of momentum, but so many positives. There's a lot to be happy with.

Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham goalkeeper, speaking to UEFA: "We can take a lot of positives, we played our game plan very well. We were 2-0 up and it hurts more because we had the game in our hands but this is football and they are a top team. Before the start of this game, everyone thought that Paris would have an easy night but we bettered them and now it hurts, and it's hard to accept."

Key stats

This was the 50th edition of the Super Cup, with Paris becoming the 26th different winners.

Paris won just the third of their previous 13 UEFA competition matches in Italy (D4 L6).

Luis Enrique's team have become the first French side to win this competition, with clubs from 13 different nations now having triumphed.

This was the first competitive meeting between these two sides.

Spurs missed the chance to become the seventh English club to win the Super Cup. No nation has produced more victors.

No Europa League holder has won the Super Cup since Atlético de Madrid managed it in 2018.

Line-ups

Paris: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery (Lee 68), Vitinha, Doué (Gonçalo Ramos 77); Barcola (Mbaye 68), Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia (Fabián Ruiz 60)

Tottenham: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Danso, Van de Ven; João Palhinha (Gray 72), Bentancur, Sarr (Bergvall 90); Kudus (Tel 79), Richarlison (Solanke 72), Spence