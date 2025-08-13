UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Ousmane Dembélé named 2025 UEFA Super Cup Player of the Match

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Ousmane Dembélé was named Player of the Match, presented by PlayStation®, after helping Paris fight back for a penalty shootout victory over Tottenham.

Player of the Match: Ousmane Dembéle

Paris forward Ousmane Dembélé was named Player of the Match, presented by PlayStation®, after helping Paris overcome a 2-0 deficit to win the UEFA Super Cup in Udine.

The France international's whipped cross helped Gonçalo Ramos level the scores in added time and he confidently converted Paris' third penalty in the ensuing shootout.

"He spearheaded the Paris forward line superbly, which was just what his side needed after going 2-0 down," said the UEFA Technical Observer Group. "He instigated the stunning comeback, providing a great assist for the equaliser that ensured Paris took it to the penalty shoot-out."

Previous winners
2024 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
2023 Cole Palmer (Manchester City)
2022 Casemiro (Real Madrid)
2021 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
2020 Thomas Müller (Bayern)
2019 Sadio Mané (Liverpool)
2018 Diego Costa (Atlético)

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025