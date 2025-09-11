UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2026 UEFA Super Cup to take place at Stadion Salzburg in Austria

Thursday, September 11, 2025

The 2026 UEFA Super Cup will take place at Stadion Salzburg in Austria.

Stadion Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria has been appointed as the venue for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

The UEFA Executive Committee confirmed the appointment at its meeting in Tirana, Albania on Thursday 11 September.

The Super Cup will take place in August next year and will pit the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League holders against the UEFA Europa League winners. Paris beat Tottenham on penalties in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup at the Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Stadion Salzburg is home to Austrian Bundesliga side Salzburg, who are in the league phase of this season’s Europa League. They will host Porto, Ferencváros, Go Ahead Eagles and Basel. The venue also staged three group stage games at UEFA EURO 2008.

