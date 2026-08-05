Classic Super Cup encounters: Upsets, nine-goal thrillers and local derbies

The 51st edition of the UEFA Super Cup will take place in Salzburg, Austria on 12 August as Champions League holders Paris take on Europa League winners Aston Villa.

Build-up: Paris vs Villa

Ahead of that meeting, we take a look back at some of the most memorable encounters in the competition from down the years. Which one is your favourite?

Fresh off stunning Arsenal in the UEFA Cup final, Galatasaray caused another stir by beating star-studded Champions League winners Real Madrid. A penalty each from Mário Jardel and Raúl González sent the match to extra time, where it was Jardel who would prove to be the hero, the Brazilian forward converting from Fatih Akyel's powerful low cross with a golden goal - the only time the Super Cup was ever decided using the method.

Liverpool survived a spirited Bayern fightback to add yet another trophy to their collection after winning the English League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup in the 2000/01 season. The Reds stormed into a 3-0 lead through a John Arne Riise tap-in, a fine solo Emile Heskey strike and an instinctive Michael Owen effort. Bayern set up a nervy finish through Hasan Salihamidžić and Carsten Jancker headers, but Gérard Houllier's side held on to earn the club's second Super Cup.

2012 Super Cup: Atlético 4-1 Chelsea

Radamel Falcao stole the show by becoming the only player to score a hat-trick in a Super Cup one-legged edition to inspire Atleti. All three of the Colombian forward's goals came in the first half, with a delicate chip to open the scoring before a curling second and a drilled effort right on the stroke of half-time. Miranda added a fourth in the second period before Gary Cahill scored a consolation for the Blues, but it is Falcao whose name will always be associated with the last final to take place in Monaco.

The highest-scoring final in the competition's history saw Barcelona edge an extraordinary encounter with Sevilla. Remarkably, the first three goals were all scored from direct free-kicks, Éver Banega curling in the opener before Lionel Messi responded with two masterful strikes. Rafinha bundled in Barça's third before half-time and when Luis Suárez added a fourth it looked like game over. But José Antonio Reyes' close-range volley offered Sevilla hope before Kevin Gameiro's penalty and Yevhen Konoplyanka's back-post equaliser took this scintillating contest to extra time. Pedro Rodríguez would prove to be the match-winner, pouncing on a rebound in the 115th minute as Barça triumphed in an unforgettable tussle.

The first Super Cup between teams from the same city produced a classic as Atleti earned bragging rights over rivals Real Madrid. Diego Costa scored the fastest-ever Super Cup goal with a thunderous strike after 50 seconds before Karim Benzema nodded in an equaliser. A second-half Sergio Ramos penalty gave Madrid the lead but Costa's second forced extra time, where a Saúl Ñíguez stunner and a placed Koke finish won it for Atleti. This match remains the most recent time that the Europa League holders have triumphed over the Champions League winners.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: 2019 Super Cup full shoot-out

Barely a week after joining Liverpool as a free agent, Spanish goalkeeper Adrián was the Reds' unlikely hero as his side beat Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out in the first all-English Super Cup. After Olivier Giroud and Sadio Mané goals had taken the game to extra time, Mané's second was cancelled out by a Jorginho penalty, leading to just the second Super Cup shoot-out. After the first nine efforts were all converted, Adrián saved Tammy Abraham's shot with his legs to etch his name in the club's history books.