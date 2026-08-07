Paris vs Aston Villa Super Cup preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to claim consecutive UEFA Super Cups when they take on Europa League victors Aston Villa in the 2026 final in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday 12 August.

Paris vs Aston Villa at a glance When: Wednesday 12 August (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg

What: UEFA Champions League holders vs UEFA Europa League winners

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Paris vs Aston Villa on TV

Details of local 2026 UEFA Super Cup broadcast partner(s) will be available in due course.

What do you need to know?

What's at stake?

The traditional European season curtain-raiser sees Luis Enrique's all-conquering Paris seek to become only the second team in the modern era to retain the Super Cup after Real Madrid managed it in 2016 and 2017. The French champions overcame Tottenham on penalties in last season's edition in Udine, Italy.

Standing in Paris' way are a Villa side who will still be buoyant from defeating Freiburg in the Europa League final on a famous night for the club in Istanbul in May. They have won the Super Cup once before, beating Barcelona 3-1 on aggregate over two legs in the 1982/83 season.

Repeat of a Champions League classic

Paris vs Aston Villa: Their 2025 Champions League quarter-final

The only previous meetings between Paris and Villa produced fireworks as the French team edged a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie 5-4 on aggregate in the 2024/25 campaign, surviving a spirited Villa fightback from 5-1 down.

Another scintillating encounter could well be on the cards in Salzburg, with Spanish compatriots Luis Enrique and Unai Emery regularly lauded for their free-flowing, attacking styles.

Players to look out for

After a relatively quiet summer, on Thursday Paris announced the arrival of attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco following a series of impressive performances in recent seasons. Talented youngster Senny Mayulu may be in line for a start in Salzburg as he continues to establish himself as a key first-team player, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed an uninterrupted pre-season and is always guaranteed to provide entertainment.

Villa have strengthened with a number of new signings. Exciting centre-back Modou Kéba Cissé has joined from Austrian side LASK, midfielder João Gomes has made the short move from Wolves and Argentinian winger Alejandro Garnacho is a loan addition from Chelsea. All three could make their competitive debuts here, from the start or off the bench. 2025/26 Europa League Revelation of the Season winner Johan Manzambi has also arrived from Freiburg, but the Swiss international misses out on the Super Cup with a knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

Watch every goal on Paris' road to Champions League glory in 2025/26

Paris: Safonov; Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Dro Fernández; Mbaye, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia

Out: None

Doubtful: Barcola, Dembélé, Doué, Fabián Ruiz, Hakimi, Lucas Hernández, Zaïre-Emery (all fitness)

Aston Villa: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Maatsen; João Gomes, Kamara; McGinn, Buendía, Garnacho; Watkins

Out: Bailey (muscular), Manzambi (knee), Onana (knee)

Doubtful: Garnacho (facial), McGinn (knee), Konsa, Martínez, Watkins (all fitness)

Do the European champions usually win? Champions League winners Paris lifted the trophy in 2025, but this pattern does not always apply. The European Cup/Champions League holders have won 30 of the 50 editions. Find a full rundown of UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

Expert opinion

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

'Back-to-back' read the shirts adorned by the Paris players after their second successive Champions League win in Budapest, and the 2026 Super Cup presents Les Rouge et Bleu with the chance to make it a double-double of European accomplishments. Luis Enrique's men completed a dramatic turnaround to beat Tottenham on penalties in last season's curtain-raiser, and should they repeat that feat in Salzburg, the Asturian tactician will claim a staggering 13th trophy since joining the club in 2023.

Jonny Coffey, Aston Villa reporter

Every Aston Villa 2025/26 Europa League goal

Preparing for a return to Champions League competition and adapting to the departures of key players Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa would welcome a statement performance in Salzburg – the kind they delivered in the 2024/25 Champions League quarter-finals when they pushed Paris to their limits. Fearless in that tie, and the triumphant Europa League campaign that followed, Emery and his charges will aim to show undimmed ambition and ability against the European champions.

View from the camps

To follow

Is there extra time in the Super Cup?

Six great Super Cup goals

If the scores are level after normal time the match will go straight to a penalty shoot-out. No extra time will be played.