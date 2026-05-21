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Johan Manzambi named 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Revelation of the Season

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Freiburg's Johan Manzambi has been named UEFA Europa League Revelation of the Season.

Europa League 2025/26 Relevation of the Season: Johan Manzambi

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi as the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Revelation of the Season.

Manzambi in 2025/26 Europa League

Appearances: 15
Minutes played: 1103
Goals: 2
Assists: 2

The 20-year-old Swiss international played a huge part in his side making the final, featuring in all 15 of Freiburg's games, scoring twice and creating two assists. Arguably his most impressive moment came in the semi-final second leg against Braga, when he cut in from the left before bending a superb curling effort into the far corner of the net in the 41st minute to give his team the lead in the tie for the first time. His 33 attempts at goal across the whole campaign were 11 more than any of his team-mates.

The Revelation of the Season award recognises an emerging young player who has delivered outstanding performances across the season. Eligible candidates must be no older than 21 at the start of the campaign and can win the award only once in their career; previous Young Player of the Season award winners are also excluded from contention.

The recipient is selected based on exceptional individual skill, clear and measurable impact on team performance, and notable progression, maturity and consistency relative to their age. The award is designed to celebrate a true breakthrough season, highlighting a player whose performances distinguish them as one of the most promising talents of their generation and a potential future star.

Previous Young Player of the Season winners

2024/25: Rayan Cherki (Lyon)
2023/24: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
2022/23: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
2021/22: Ansgar Knauff (Frankfurt)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 21, 2026

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