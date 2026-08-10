Austria’s football story: From Vienna’s gardens to the world stage

More than 130 years ago, English gardener James Black moved to Vienna to tend to the grounds of Baron Rothschild. The tales of football that he shared with colleagues laid the local seeds for the beautiful game, and in 1894 he was a founding member of First Vienna, the nation’s pioneering football club.

From there, the sport grew quickly, with Vienna’s famous coffee house culture providing fertile ground for intellectuals and players alike to sit and discuss revolutionary footballing ideas.

By the 1930s, Austria boasted one of the world’s strongest national sides, the so-called 'Wunderteam' dismantling many of Europe’s heavyweights thanks to their slick passing patterns and the technical skills of forward Matthias Sindelar, known as the Paper Man due to his slight frame.

He and Austria’s golden generation flirted with triumph at the 1934 World Cup, only for a controversial loss to hosts Italy in the semi-finals to end what remains their greatest bid for international glory.

Ten-time Austrian footballer of the year David Alaba is one of the country's modern heroes Michael Campanella

Today’s top teams

The Austrian Bundesliga was established in 1974, with Viennese sides such as SK Rapid and Austria Wien dominating the early years. Those two teams may have won more than 50 league titles between them, but since FC Salzburg first lifted the Meisterteller (Champions’ plate) under new ownership in 2006/07, the capital’s big rivals have struggled.

In the meantime, Salzburg have made hay, adding another 13 titles – including ten in a row between 2013/14 and 2022/23 – plus nine Austrian Cups for good measure.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Salzburg is the undisputed home of Austrian football, yet the domestic picture has shifted in recent years. SK Sturm Graz clinched a double in 2023/24 and retained their Bundesliga title the following season, before being dethroned by LASK last term, the Linz side completing a remarkable double of their own.

Even outsiders Wolfsberger AC have tasted Austrian Cup success more recently than Salzburg, who are desperate to rediscover their swagger after a third-place Bundesliga finish in 2025/26.

Salzburg won ten straight titles between 2014 and 2023 Andreas Schaad

European bridesmaids

Austrian sides have reached the final of UEFA club competitions four times but have never lifted a trophy. Three of those showpiece occasions came in the European Cup Winners’ Cup – first in 1978, when Austria Wien lost 4-0 to Anderlecht. Everton then took down SK Rapid 3-1 in 1985, before SK Rapid returned to the final in 1996, only to suffer a 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

The capital outfit have fared better against Paris’ UEFA Super Cup opponents, however, ending Aston Villa’s Europa League hopes in both 2009/10 and 2010/11. And it was in the forerunner of that competition that another Bundesliga team graced a continental final, Austria Salzburg succumbing 1-0 at home and away against Italian side Inter in the 1994 UEFA Cup decider.

A new home for Austrian football ÖFB/Johannes Friedl The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) inaugurated the ÖFB Campus in May. The new hub of Austrian football – part-funded by the UEFA HatTrick programme – is home to the country’s national teams, the ÖFB administration and a centre for coach and referee development.

Catch them here first

Austrian clubs have proved particularly adept at developing talent in recent years. Salzburg’s superb scouting network has enabled them to snap up the likes of Sadio Mané, Erling Haaland and Dominik Szoboszlai, with teenage Bosnian winger Kerim Alajbegović the latest former player who appears destined for big things.

Elsewhere, Salzburg’s rivals have been forced to scout smartly too, and SK Sturm followed suit with the signings of Rasmus Højlund and Mika Biereth, who both provided priceless title-winning goals ahead of money-spinning moves.

Erling Haaland (left) and Dominik Szoboszlai during their Salzburg days Andreas Schaad/Getty Images

Das team

Many of Austria’s stadiums, including the Super Cup venue, were renovated for EURO 2008, which the nation co-hosted along with neighbouring Switzerland.

Eventual winners Spain won a group game against Greece at Stadion Salzburg, before going on to lift the trophy at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna – named after the celebrated Austrian coach.

Austria’s national side have featured at three more editions of the EURO since 2008, but this summer marked their first World Cup in 28 years. They reached the knockout phase for the first time since 1954 before bowing out to eventual winners Spain.

Four-time Champions League winner and ten-time Austrian footballer of the year David Alaba finally got the chance to captain his nation on the world stage, alongside record goalscorer and cap-holder Marko Arnautović.