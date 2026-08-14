UEFA Super Cup analysis: Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa and the art of one v one

This week's UEFA Super Cup match in Salzburg showcased the importance of on-the-ball one v ones in elite football.

Paris 2-1 Villa: As it happened

The decisive moments of an attractive contest between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa were a trio of one v one actions of the highest quality, each of them yielding a goal.

In the article below, UEFA’s game insights unit will shine a light on some of the strongest examples seen on Wednesday night and pinpoint the finer details that coaches and young players at grassroots level should aim to work on and develop.

One v ones create goals

Super Cup insights: 1v1s dominate

The opening video features the game’s three goals, each of them involving a one v one action. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fabulous opening strike followed him stepping inside Matty Cash, taking advantage of a split-second pause from the full-back as he anticipated support arriving from Boubacar Kamara.

“The moment he sees he has no pressure from Cash, who’s waiting for Kamara to come inside, it’s ‘boom’,” says Roberto Martínez, describing this as “an intuitive one v one” where the attacker reads and responds to the defender.

Villa’s equaliser by Brian Madjo followed a wide one v one, as John McGinn shifts the ball quickly away from Nuno Mendes before delivering one of several excellent balls from the right.

Finally, Desiré Doué’s winning effort, as Martínez observed, was a one v one against the goalkeeper. The timing and bending of the run to remain onside are worth noting as well as the composed finish.

“The question here is how quickly can you get in front of the keeper with the minimum touches?” adds Martínez. “The quicker you do it, the less chance the defender has of making it a two v one.”

Defining a one v one

“A one v one action in football is a moment in which an attacker and a defender become directly opposed, with the outcome determined primarily by their individual actions,” says Martínez. “A ‘technical’ one v one is when you take at least one touch to engage the defender and look to eliminate him.”

In coaching terms, he breaks down the one v one into four types. “To take the one v one to the training ground,” he explains, “it’s important to structure four different types – that affects the starting position, the technical quality with the ball and decision-making.”

Four types of 1v1 • Back to goal – Receiving with direct pressure behind you.

• Carrying diagonally – Receiving and carrying ball across pitch into another zone.

• Facing forward – Carrying ball at opponent face-on.

• From out wide – Crossing situations and shooting and assisting positions.

How elite players do it

Super Cup insights: Back-to-goal/diagonal 1v1s

This second video offers a selection of one v ones that fit the first and second categories – players receiving with their back to goal or on an angle as they carry the ball across the pitch.

For UEFA grassroots mentor Les Howie, coaches watching these clips should consider the players’ movement and awareness of space.

On these clips, he continues: “See how players demonstrate patience, maintaining possession and moving the ball to create the space. Then, when the space allows, there’s a change of pace to exploit it and move towards the opponents’ goal. In training, therefore, think about drills that encourage maintained possession with directional practice that encourages player decisions.”

“Practice is important not just in formal training sessions but in individual practice or games with friends – practice using both feet and different parts of the foot, such as with a ball against the wall.” Les Howie, UEFA grassroots mentor

The final video below features examples of one v one actions that fit the last two categories – when players are directly facing their opponents and when they are in a wider attacking position.

Super Cup insights: Forward-facing and creative 1v1s

The two clips of Kvaratskhelia drew praise from Martínez above all for the Georgian’s ability to slow the game down once inside the penalty area. “With many players, they get inside the box and they rush and get nervous but the really top players get into the box and know they can’t be touched,” he explains.

Martínez also lauded Villa substitute Alysson for combining speed and technique and captain McGinn for the technical quality displayed in the turn that wrongfoots his marker as he crosses for Madjo with his supposedly ‘weaker’ right foot. “There are many ways to beat your man – through pace, body position, body contact – but this is technical, using the quality of his technique and the cross is fantastic,” he says.

On the training ground

For Martínez, one v one ability – be it offensive or defensive – is a crucial part of a young footballer’s toolbox. He suggests, therefore, that coaches could consider ways of incorporating one v ones into all parts of a training session. “Whatever session you’re doing, you can adjust it and make sure every exercise starts with a one v one and that could be from the warm-up onwards,” he says.

The graphic above offers an example of a passing drill that has a one v one element added at the end.

How the 1v1 part works • Set up so there are four identifiable targets.

• Starting position can vary – central or at an angle.

• 1v1 types 1-3 all possible.

• Type can be player position-specific.

• After action, everyone rotates into next position.

As an example, Martínez explains that a type one action would be applicable when working with a centre-forward: “If the player is a striker, you can coach him to ‘feel’ the defender and score into the goal in front of him, to simulate link play.

“The defender, meanwhile, can work on their body position, decisions and defensive action,” he adds, “though the drill also allows the defensive position to be taken by the coach.

“The one v one action is adapted to the qualities or profile of the player so they can work on a match-specific action and the coach can help with the process from very close. The four goals, with their different colours, can help the coach direct the players.”

Coaching reflections

UEFA’s head of coach development, Kris Van Der Haegen, and UEFA grassroots mentor Les Howie on developing one v one abilities in young players.

Kris Van Der Haegen, UEFA’s head of coach development:

“Coaches should be aware of the importance of giving players the opportunity to be creative and not focus on the repetition of a technical skill in perfect circumstances because during games the circumstances are usually not ideal or perfect.

“Another consideration is defensive one v one skills as the training of one v ones out wide with crosses is crucial for both attacking players and defenders. You really need to train the crosses with defenders, for their development too.”

Les Howie, UEFA grassroots mentor:

“For young players, you should always try to get your head up during the one v one, so you know what’s around you, and practise moving with the ball, dribbling and ball manipulation. In training, this should mean lots of small-sided games to work on technique and skill.

"In children’s football over the past 20 years there’s been a big move towards this, with more games with smaller numbers – such as three v three or five v five. They're so important for getting players used to dealing with tight spaces and opponents, and practising one v ones and developing movement, decision-making and game understanding."