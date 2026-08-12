Desiré Doué named 2026 UEFA Super Cup Player of the Match

Desiré Doué was named Player of the Match, presented by PlayStation®, after Paris beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg.

Doué scored Paris' winner just after the hour mark, having also laid on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the European champions' opener midway through the first half.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Scored and assisted. Provided key passes and an overall positive offensive contribution, which defined the match for Paris."