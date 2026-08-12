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Desiré Doué named 2026 UEFA Super Cup Player of the Match

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Desiré Doué was named Player of the Match, presented by PlayStation®.

Super Cup Player of the Match: Désiré Doué

Desiré Doué was named Player of the Match, presented by PlayStation®, after Paris beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg.

Doué scored Paris' winner just after the hour mark, having also laid on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the European champions' opener midway through the first half.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Scored and assisted. Provided key passes and an overall positive offensive contribution, which defined the match for Paris."

Previous Player of the Match winners

2025 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)
2024 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
2023 Cole Palmer (Manchester City)
2022 Casemiro (Real Madrid)
2021 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
2020 Thomas Müller (Bayern)
2019 Sadio Mané (Liverpool)
2018 Diego Costa (Atleti)

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