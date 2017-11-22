Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Salzburg, Ajax, Inter reach Youth League play-offs

Wednesday 22 November 2017

Holders Salzburg have booked their place in February's play-offs from the Domestic Champions path while Ajax withstood a Legia comeback and Inter also came through as the round ended.

Salzburg's title defence will continue in the play-offs
Salzburg's title defence will continue in the play-offs ©FCGB D Le Lann
  • Holders Salzburg through to February's play-offs from Domestic Champions path
  • Tournament ever-presents Ajax also emerge from second-round tie despite home loss
  • Comfortable progress for Inter, Krasnodar and Molde
  • Serbia's Brodarac and Bosnian side Željezničar through on away goals
  • Nitra of Slovakia overturn 2-0 deficit to eliminate Shakhtyor
  • Eight winners host group runners-up in play-offs, draw on 11 December

Second-round second legs

Tuesday
Ajax 0-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 4-1)
Nitra 3-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk (agg: 3-2)
Salzburg 2-0 Sparta Praha (agg: 6-2)

Wednesday
Saburtalo 2-2 Brodarac (agg: 3-3, Brodarac win on away goals)
Željezničar 0-0 Lokomotiva Zagreb (agg: 1-1, Željezničar win on away goals)
Esbjerg 0-6 Internazionale Milano (agg: 1-10)
Budapest Honvéd 1-1 Krasnodar (agg: 1-0)
Molde 2-0 Zimbru Chișinău (agg: 2-0)

Watch highlights of Salzburg's 2016/17 win
What comes next?

Play-offs
In the draw on 11 December, the eight Domestic Champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to be played on 6/7 February to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths. The other eight places will have been taken by the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

Knockout phase
Play-off draw: 11 December
Play-offs: 6/7 February
Knockout draw: 9 February
Round of 16: 20/21 February
Quarter-finals: 13/14 March
Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)
Final: 23 April (Nyon)

