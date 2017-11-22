Salzburg, Ajax, Inter reach Youth League play-offs
Wednesday 22 November 2017
Holders Salzburg have booked their place in February's play-offs from the Domestic Champions path while Ajax withstood a Legia comeback and Inter also came through as the round ended.
- Holders Salzburg through to February's play-offs from Domestic Champions path
- Tournament ever-presents Ajax also emerge from second-round tie despite home loss
- Comfortable progress for Inter, Krasnodar and Molde
- Serbia's Brodarac and Bosnian side Željezničar through on away goals
- Nitra of Slovakia overturn 2-0 deficit to eliminate Shakhtyor
- Eight winners host group runners-up in play-offs, draw on 11 December
Second-round second legs
Tuesday
Ajax 0-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 4-1)
Nitra 3-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk (agg: 3-2)
Salzburg 2-0 Sparta Praha (agg: 6-2)
Wednesday
Saburtalo 2-2 Brodarac (agg: 3-3, Brodarac win on away goals)
Željezničar 0-0 Lokomotiva Zagreb (agg: 1-1, Željezničar win on away goals)
Esbjerg 0-6 Internazionale Milano (agg: 1-10)
Budapest Honvéd 1-1 Krasnodar (agg: 1-0)
Molde 2-0 Zimbru Chișinău (agg: 2-0)
What comes next?
Play-offs
In the draw on 11 December, the eight Domestic Champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to be played on 6/7 February to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths. The other eight places will have been taken by the UEFA Champions League path group winners.
Knockout phase
Play-off draw: 11 December
Play-offs: 6/7 February
Knockout draw: 9 February
Round of 16: 20/21 February
Quarter-finals: 13/14 March
Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)
Final: 23 April (Nyon)