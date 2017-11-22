Salzburg, Ajax, Inter reach Youth League play-offs

Holders Salzburg through to February's play-offs from Domestic Champions path

Tournament ever-presents Ajax also emerge from second-round tie despite home loss

Comfortable progress for Inter, Krasnodar and Molde



Serbia's Brodarac and Bosnian side Željezničar through on away goals



Nitra of Slovakia overturn 2-0 deficit to eliminate Shakhtyor

Eight winners host group runners-up in play-offs, draw on 11 December



Second-round second legs

Tuesday

Ajax 0-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 4-1)

Nitra 3-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk (agg: 3-2)

Salzburg 2-0 Sparta Praha (agg: 6-2)



Wednesday

Saburtalo 2-2 Brodarac (agg: 3-3, Brodarac win on away goals)

Željezničar 0-0 Lokomotiva Zagreb (agg: 1-1, Željezničar win on away goals)

Esbjerg 0-6 Internazionale Milano (agg: 1-10)

Budapest Honvéd 1-1 Krasnodar (agg: 1-0)

Molde 2-0 Zimbru Chișinău (agg: 2-0)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch highlights of Salzburg's 2016/17 win

What comes next?

Play-offs

In the draw on 11 December, the eight Domestic Champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to be played on 6/7 February to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths. The other eight places will have been taken by the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

Knockout phase

Play-off draw: 11 December

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw: 9 February

Round of 16: 20/21 February

Quarter-finals: 13/14 March

Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)

Final: 23 April (Nyon)