Salzburg, Ajax, Inter ease to first-leg wins

Holders Salzburg win 4-2 at Sparta in Domestic Champions path second round first leg



Tournament ever-presents Ajax secure 4-1 victory at Legia



Ivan Ignatyev hits four for Krasnodar to add to his six goals in the first round

Inter and Shakhtyor other winners as remaining first legs drawn



Second legs on 21/22 November; winners host group runners-up in play-offs



Second-round first legs

Sunday

Shakhtyor Soligorsk 2-0 Nitra*

Tuesday

Lokomotiva Zagreb 1-1 Željezničar

Legia Warszawa 1-4 Ajax*

Wednesday

Zimbru Chișinău 0-0 Molde

Internazionale Milano 4-1 Esbjerg

Brodarac 1- 1 Saburtalo

Krasnodar 8-0 Budapest Honvéd

Sparta Praha 2-4 Salzburg*

All second legs 22 November except *21 November

What comes next?

Play-offs

In the draw on 11 December, the eight Domestic Champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to be played on 6/7 February to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths. The other eight places will have been taken by the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

Knockout phase

Play-off draw: 11 December

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw: 9 February

Round of 16: 20/21 February

Quarter-finals: 13/14 March

Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)

Final: 23 April (Nyon)