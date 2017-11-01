Salzburg, Ajax, Inter ease to first-leg wins
Wednesday 1 November 2017
Holders Salzburg, Ajax, Internazionale Milano and an Ivan Ignatyev-inspired Krasnodar were among the winners as the Domestic Champions path second-round first legs were played.
- Holders Salzburg win 4-2 at Sparta in Domestic Champions path second round first leg
- Tournament ever-presents Ajax secure 4-1 victory at Legia
- Ivan Ignatyev hits four for Krasnodar to add to his six goals in the first round
- Inter and Shakhtyor other winners as remaining first legs drawn
- Second legs on 21/22 November; winners host group runners-up in play-offs
Second-round first legs
Sunday
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 2-0 Nitra*
Tuesday
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1-1 Željezničar
Legia Warszawa 1-4 Ajax*
Wednesday
Zimbru Chișinău 0-0 Molde
Internazionale Milano 4-1 Esbjerg
Brodarac 1- 1 Saburtalo
Krasnodar 8-0 Budapest Honvéd
Sparta Praha 2-4 Salzburg*
All second legs 22 November except *21 November
What comes next?
Play-offs
In the draw on 11 December, the eight Domestic Champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to be played on 6/7 February to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths. The other eight places will have been taken by the UEFA Champions League path group winners.
Knockout phase
Play-off draw: 11 December
Play-offs: 6/7 February
Knockout draw: 9 February
Round of 16: 20/21 February
Quarter-finals: 13/14 March
Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)
Final: 23 April (Nyon)