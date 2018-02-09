Watch the Youth League knockout phase draw

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 draw takes place at 13:00CET on Friday. WATCH THE DRAW LIVE HERE.

Knockout phase draw

The eight play-off victors join the UEFA Champions League path group stage winners in the round of 16 draw. No team can play a side they met in the group stage but there are no seeds and no country protection.

Group winners: Barcelona (ESP), Basel (SUI), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Porto (POR), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Play-off winners: Atlético Madrid (ESP), Feyenoord (NED), Internazionale Milano (ITA), Manchester United (ENG), Monaco (FRA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP), Salzburg (AUT)

• The semi-final matches and final, which is also 'drawn' for administrative reasons, will be held at Colovray Stadium, Nyon.

This week's play-off results



Tuesday

Internazionale Milano 3-3 Spartak Moskva (Inter win 3-1 on pens)

Nitra 2-3 Feyenoord

Ajax 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Paris win 4-2 on pens)

Wednesday

Željezničar 1-3 Atlético Madrid

Krasnodar 0-0 Real Madrid (Madrid win 3-0 on pens)

Salzburg 5-2 Sporting CP

Molde 2-2 Monaco (Monaco win 4-2 on pens)

Brodarac 0-2 Manchester United

Road to Nyon

Round of 16: 20/21 February

Quarter-finals: 13/14 March

Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)

Final: 23 April (Nyon)