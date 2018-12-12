Who went through from the #UYL groups?
Wednesday 12 December 2018
Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Hoffenheim, Liverpool, Manchester United, Porto and Real Madrid topped their groups to reach the last 16.
- Group winners progress to round of 16
- Group runners-up enter play-offs v eight Domestic Champions path winners for round of 16 slots
- Play-off draw: 14:15CET on Monday
SUMMARY
Through to round of 16: Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona (holders), Hoffenheim, Liverpool, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid
Through to play-offs: Benfica, Juventus, Lokomotiv Moskva, Lyon, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea*, Dinamo Zagreb*, Dynamo Kyiv*, Hertha Berlin*, Midtjylland*, Montpellier*, PAOK*, Sigma Olomouc*
*via domestic champions path
RESULTS
Matchday 6
Tuesday 11 December
Group A: Club Brugge 3-1 Atlético, Monaco 1-1 Dortmund
- Atlético had won the group and Monaco had clinched second before matchday six.
Group B: Barcelona 0-2 Tottenham, Inter 3-0 PSV Eindhoven
- Barcelona won the group prior to matchday six. Inter's victory eliminated PSV and left Tottenham needing to win at Barcelona to make the play-offs, which they duly did.
Group C: Liverpool 5-0 Napoli, Crvena zvezda 0-1 Paris
- Liverpool sealed first place on head-to-head record above Paris, who must settle for the play-offs.
Group D: Galatasaray 0-2 Porto, Schalke 1-4 Lokomotiv Moskva
- Porto's victory took them to the last 16 at Galatasaray's expense; Lokomotiv then claimed second on overall goal difference ahead of the Turkish team after getting the winning margin they required at Schalke.
Wednesday 12 December
Group E: Ajax 1-2 Bayern München, Benfica 3-0 AEK Athens
- Despite the result in Duivendrecht, Ajax finished top in a three-way head-to-head goal difference tie-break with Bayern third behind Benfica.
Group F: Shakhtar 1-1 Lyon, Manchester City 2-1 Hoffenheim
- Lyon's draw meant Hoffenheim are confirmed in first place with OL into the play-offs, pipped on head-to-head record.
Group G: Real Madrid 2-1 CSKA Moskva, Viktoria Plzeň 2-4 Roma
- Madrid are only the third team to win all six group games after Manchester City in 2014/15 (whose nine-point record winning margin they have also matched) and Chelsea the year before. Roma's win at Plzeň takes them to the play-offs at their hosts' expense.
Group H: Young Boys 4-2 Juventus, Valencia 1-2 Manchester United
- United's matchday five win already wrapped up a last-16 spot, while Juventus are assured of second position and a play-off. In United's win they brought on Shola Shoretime, the first 14-year-old to play in the UEFA Youth League.
Matchday 5
Tuesday 27 November
Group E: AEK Athens 1-8 Ajax, Bayern München 2-2 Benfica
Group F: Hoffenheim 1-1 Shakhtar, Lyon 2-0 Manchester City
Group G: CSKA Moskva 1-1 Viktoria Plzeň, Roma 1-6 Real Madrid
Group H: Manchester United 6-2 Young Boys, Juventus 3-0 Valencia
Wednesday 28 November
Group A: Atlético 3-0 Monaco, Dortmund 2-1 Club Brugge
Group B: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Barcelona, Tottenham 2-4 Inter
Group C: Paris 3-2 Liverpool, Napoli 5-3 Crvena zvezda
Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva 0-1 Galatasaray, Porto 3-0 Schalke
Matchday 4
Tuesday 6 November
Group A: Monaco 3-1 Club Brugge, Atlético 4-0 Dortmund
Group B: Tottenham 2-0 PSV Eindhoven, Inter 0-2 Barcelona
Group C: Crvena zvezda 0-2 Liverpool, Napoli 2-5 Paris
Group D: Porto 2-1 Lokomotiv Moskva, Schalke 1-2 Galatasaray
Wednesday 7 November
Group E: Bayern München 2-0 AEK Athens, Benfica 3-3 Ajax
Group F: Lyon 3-3 Hoffenheim, Manchester City 4-1 Shakhtar
Group G: CSKA Moskva 1-2 Roma, Viktoria Plzeň 1-2 Real Madrid
Group H: Valencia 0-1 Young Boys, Juventus 2-2 Manchester United
Matchday 3
Tuesday 23 October
Group E: AEK Athens 0-4 Bayern München, Ajax 3-0 Benfica
Group F: Hoffenheim 3-1 Lyon, Shakhtar 1-1 Manchester City
Group G: Roma 3-1 CSKA Moskva, Real Madrid 3-2 Viktoria Plzeň
Group H: Young Boys 3-3 Valencia, Manchester United 4-1 Juventus
Wednesday 24 October
Group A: Club Brugge 2-3 Monaco, Dortmund 3-4 Atlético
Group B: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Tottenham, Barcelona 2-1 Inter
Group C: Paris 0-0 Napoli, Liverpool 2-1 Crvena zvezda
Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva 2-1 Porto, Galatasaray 3-0 Schalke
Matchday 2
Tuesday 2 October
Group E: Bayern München 2-2 Ajax, AEK Athens 1-3 Benfica
Group F: Hoffenheim 5-2 Manchester City, Lyon 2-0 Shakhtar
Group G: CSKA Moskva 1-4 Real Madrid, Roma 3-4 Viktoria Plzeň
Group H: Juventus 2-1 Young Boys, Manchester United 4-0 Valencia
Wednesday 3 October
Group A: Atlético 1-2 Club Brugge, Dortmund 0-2 Monaco
Group B: Tottenham 1-1 Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Inter
Group C: Paris 2-1 Crvena zvezda, Napoli 1-1 Liverpool
Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva 0-0 Schalke, Porto 2-2 Galatasaray
Matchday 1
Tuesday 18 September
Group A: Club Brugge 1-1 Dortmund, Monaco 0-2 Atlético
Group B: Barcelona 2-1 PSV Eindhoven, Inter 1-1 Tottenham
Group C: Liverpool 5-2 Paris, Crvena zvezda 1-1 Napoli
Group D: Galatasaray 0-1 Lokomotiv Moskva, Schalke 0-3 Porto
Wednesday 19 September
Group E: Ajax 6-0 AEK Athens, Benfica 3-0 Bayern München
Group F: Shakhtar 1-2 Hoffenheim, Manchester City 1-4 Lyon
Group G: Real Madrid 3-1 Roma, Viktoria Plzeň 1-1 CSKA Moskva
Group H: Young Boys 1-2 Manchester United, Valencia 0-1 Juventus
Road to Nyon
Play-off draw: 17 December
Play-offs: 19/20 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 22 February
Round of 16: 12/13 March
Quarter-finals: 2/3 April
Semi-final: 26 April, Nyon
Final: 29 April, Nyon