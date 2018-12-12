Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Who went through from the #UYL groups?

Wednesday 12 December 2018

Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Hoffenheim, Liverpool, Manchester United, Porto and Real Madrid topped their groups to reach the last 16.

Liverpool celebrate scoring in their decisive win against Napoli
Liverpool celebrate scoring in their decisive win against Napoli ©Liverpool FC

SUMMARY

Through to round of 16: Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona (holders), Hoffenheim, Liverpool, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid
Through to play-offs: Benfica, Juventus, Lokomotiv Moskva, Lyon, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea*, Dinamo Zagreb*, Dynamo Kyiv*, Hertha Berlin*, Midtjylland*, Montpellier*, PAOK*, Sigma Olomouc*

*via domestic champions path

RESULTS

Matchday 6

Highlights: Barcelona 0-2 Tottenham
Highlights: Barcelona 0-2 Tottenham

Tuesday 11 December
Group A: Club Brugge 3-1 Atlético, Monaco 1-1 Dortmund

  • Atlético had won the group and Monaco had clinched second before matchday six.

Group B: Barcelona 0-2 Tottenham, Inter 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

  • Barcelona won the group prior to matchday six. Inter's victory eliminated PSV and left Tottenham needing to win at Barcelona to make the play-offs, which they duly did.

Group C: Liverpool 5-0 Napoli, Crvena zvezda 0-1 Paris

  • Liverpool sealed first place on head-to-head record above Paris, who must settle for the play-offs.

Group D: Galatasaray 0-2 Porto, Schalke 1-4 Lokomotiv Moskva

  • Porto's victory took them to the last 16 at Galatasaray's expense; Lokomotiv then claimed second on overall goal difference ahead of the Turkish team after getting the winning margin they required at Schalke.

Highlights: Ajax 1-2 Bayern
Highlights: Ajax 1-2 Bayern

Wednesday 12 December
Group E: Ajax 1-2 Bayern München, Benfica 3-0 AEK Athens

  • Despite the result in Duivendrecht, Ajax finished top in a three-way head-to-head goal difference tie-break with Bayern third behind Benfica.

Group F: Shakhtar 1-1 Lyon, Manchester City 2-1 Hoffenheim

  • Lyon's draw meant Hoffenheim are confirmed in first place with OL into the play-offs, pipped on head-to-head record.
Highlights: Young Boys 4-2 Juventus
Highlights: Young Boys 4-2 Juventus

Group G: Real Madrid 2-1 CSKA Moskva, Viktoria Plzeň 2-4 Roma

  • Madrid are only the third team to win all six group games after Manchester City in 2014/15 (whose nine-point record winning margin they have also matched) and Chelsea the year before. Roma's win at Plzeň takes them to the play-offs at their hosts' expense.

Group H: Young Boys 4-2 Juventus, Valencia 1-2 Manchester United

  • United's matchday five win already wrapped up a last-16 spot, while Juventus are assured of second position and a play-off. In United's win they brought on Shola Shoretime, the first 14-year-old to play in the UEFA Youth League.

Matchday 5

Highlights: Roma 1-6 Real Madrid
Highlights: Roma 1-6 Real Madrid

Tuesday 27 November
Group E: AEK Athens 1-8 Ajax, Bayern München 2-2 Benfica
Group F: Hoffenheim 1-1 Shakhtar, Lyon 2-0 Manchester City
Group G: CSKA Moskva 1-1 Viktoria Plzeň, Roma 1-6 Real Madrid
Group H: Manchester United 6-2 Young Boys, Juventus 3-0 Valencia

Highlights: Paris 3-2 Liverpool
Highlights: Paris 3-2 Liverpool

Wednesday 28 November
Group A: Atlético 3-0 Monaco, Dortmund 2-1 Club Brugge

Group B: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Barcelona, Tottenham 2-4 Inter

Group C: Paris 3-2 Liverpool, Napoli 5-3 Crvena zvezda

Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva 0-1 Galatasaray, Porto 3-0 Schalke

Matchday 4

Highlights: Inter 0-2 Barcelona
Highlights: Inter 0-2 Barcelona

Tuesday 6 November
Group A: Monaco 3-1 Club Brugge, Atlético 4-0 Dortmund
Group B: Tottenham 2-0 PSV Eindhoven, Inter 0-2 Barcelona
Group C: Crvena zvezda 0-2 Liverpool, Napoli 2-5 Paris
Group D: Porto 2-1 Lokomotiv Moskva, Schalke 1-2 Galatasaray

Highlights: Juventus 2-2 Man. United
Highlights: Juventus 2-2 Man. United

Wednesday 7 November
Group E: Bayern München 2-0 AEK Athens, Benfica 3-3 Ajax
Group F: Lyon 3-3 Hoffenheim, Manchester City 4-1 Shakhtar
Group G: CSKA Moskva 1-2 Roma, Viktoria Plzeň 1-2 Real Madrid
Group H: Valencia 0-1 Young Boys, Juventus 2-2 Manchester United

Matchday 3

Highlights: Man. United 4-1 Juventus
Highlights: Man. United 4-1 Juventus

Tuesday 23 October
Group E: AEK Athens 0-4 Bayern München, Ajax 3-0 Benfica
Group F: Hoffenheim 3-1 Lyon, Shakhtar 1-1 Manchester City
Group G: Roma 3-1 CSKA Moskva, Real Madrid 3-2 Viktoria Plzeň
Group H: Young Boys 3-3 Valencia, Manchester United 4-1 Juventus

Highlights: Dortmund 3-4 Atlético
Highlights: Dortmund 3-4 Atlético

Wednesday 24 October
Group A: Club Brugge 2-3 Monaco, Dortmund 3-4 Atlético
Group B: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Tottenham, Barcelona 2-1 Inter
Group C: Paris 0-0 Napoli, Liverpool 2-1 Crvena zvezda
Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva 2-1 Porto, Galatasaray 3-0 Schalke

Highlights: Bayern 2-2 Ajax
Highlights: Bayern 2-2 Ajax

Matchday 2

Tuesday 2 October
Group E: Bayern München 2-2 Ajax, AEK Athens 1-3 Benfica
Group F: Hoffenheim 5-2 Manchester City, Lyon 2-0 Shakhtar
Group G: CSKA Moskva 1-4 Real Madrid, Roma 3-4 Viktoria Plzeň
Group H: Juventus 2-1 Young Boys, Manchester United 4-0 Valencia

Wednesday 3 October
Group A: Atlético 1-2 Club Brugge, Dortmund 0-2 Monaco
Group B: Tottenham 1-1 Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Inter
Group C: Paris 2-1 Crvena zvezda, Napoli 1-1 Liverpool
Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva 0-0 Schalke, Porto 2-2 Galatasaray

Matchday 1

Tuesday 18 September
Group A: Club Brugge 1-1 Dortmund, Monaco 0-2 Atlético
Group B: Barcelona 2-1 PSV Eindhoven, Inter 1-1 Tottenham
Group C: Liverpool 5-2 Paris, Crvena zvezda 1-1 Napoli
Group D: Galatasaray 0-1 Lokomotiv Moskva, Schalke 0-3 Porto

Highlights: Dortmund 0-2 Monaco
Highlights: Dortmund 0-2 Monaco

Wednesday 19 September
Group E: Ajax 6-0 AEK Athens, Benfica 3-0 Bayern München
Group F: Shakhtar 1-2 Hoffenheim, Manchester City 1-4 Lyon
Group G: Real Madrid 3-1 Roma, Viktoria Plzeň 1-1 CSKA Moskva
Group H: Young Boys 1-2 Manchester United, Valencia 0-1 Juventus

Road to Nyon

Play-off draw: 17 December
Play-offs: 19/20 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 22 February
Round of 16: 12/13 March
Quarter-finals: 2/3 April
Semi-final: 26 April, Nyon
Final: 29 April, Nyon

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 29 April 2019

Related Items

Highlights from last season
29/04/2019

LiveHighlights from last season

Watch the pick of the action from the sixth season of the UEFA Youth League.
2018/19 UEFA Youth League season guide
04/09/2018

Live2018/19 UEFA Youth League season guide

The format, the dates, the key contenders: all you need to know about the competition's sixth edition.
Highlights from last season
29/04/2019

LiveHighlights from last season

Watch the pick of the action from the sixth season of the UEFA Youth League.
Top