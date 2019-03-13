Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Youth League round of 16 report

Wednesday 13 March 2019

Holders Barcelona and fellow two-time winners Chelsea are among the teams through from the round of 16.

Porto knocked out Spurs for the second year running
Porto knocked out Spurs for the second year running ©Sportsfile

Holders Barcelona, Chelsea, Porto, Midtjylland, Dinamo Zagreb, Hoffenheim, Lyon and Real Madrid are through to the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals after winning their round of 16 ties.

Round of 16 results

Highlights: Lyon win epic shoot-out
Highlights: Lyon win epic shoot-out

Wednesday 6 March
Atlético Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

Tuesday 12 March
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Liverpool (4-3 pens)
Lyon 2-2 Ajax (6-5 pens)
Hoffenheim 0-0 Dynamo Kyiv (4-2 pens)
Barcelona 3-0 Hertha Berlin

Highlights: Barcelona cruise through
Highlights: Barcelona cruise through

Wednesday 13 March
Porto 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Midtjylland 3-1 Manchester United
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier

Highights: Midtjylland 3-1 Man. United
Highights: Midtjylland 3-1 Man. United
  • Holders Barcelona and Real Madrid are both through to their fifth quarter-final, and fourth in a row.
  • Dinamo and Midtjylland are the first teams from their nations make the quarter-finals.
  • Lyon avenged their 2015/16 last-16 defeat by Ajax to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.
  • Hoffenheim are the first debutants to make the last four since the inaugural season of 2013/14.
  • Porto also won 2-0 at Tottenham in last year's quarter-finals.
  • Barcelona's fellow two-time winners Chelsea have reached the final on their last three entries, prevailing in 2014/15 and 2015/16 and finishing runners-up in 2017/18. Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals in all five of their appearances.

Quarter-finals (2/3 April)

1: Barcelona v Lyon
2: Hoffenheim v Real Madrid
3: Porto v Midtyjlland
4: Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

FINALS: COLOVRAY STADIUM, NYON

Semi-finals (26 April)

1: Barcelona/Lyon v Chelsea/Dinamo Zagreb
2: Hoffenheim/Real Madrid v Porto/Midtyjlland

Final (29 April)

Winner semi-final 2 v Winner semi-final 1

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 14 March 2019
Top