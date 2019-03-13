Youth League round of 16 report
Wednesday 13 March 2019
Holders Barcelona and fellow two-time winners Chelsea are among the teams through from the round of 16.
Holders Barcelona, Chelsea, Porto, Midtjylland, Dinamo Zagreb, Hoffenheim, Lyon and Real Madrid are through to the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals after winning their round of 16 ties.
Round of 16 results
Wednesday 6 March
Atlético Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid
Tuesday 12 March
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Liverpool (4-3 pens)
Lyon 2-2 Ajax (6-5 pens)
Hoffenheim 0-0 Dynamo Kyiv (4-2 pens)
Barcelona 3-0 Hertha Berlin
Wednesday 13 March
Porto 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Midtjylland 3-1 Manchester United
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier
- Holders Barcelona and Real Madrid are both through to their fifth quarter-final, and fourth in a row.
- Dinamo and Midtjylland are the first teams from their nations make the quarter-finals.
- Lyon avenged their 2015/16 last-16 defeat by Ajax to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.
- Hoffenheim are the first debutants to make the last four since the inaugural season of 2013/14.
- Porto also won 2-0 at Tottenham in last year's quarter-finals.
- Barcelona's fellow two-time winners Chelsea have reached the final on their last three entries, prevailing in 2014/15 and 2015/16 and finishing runners-up in 2017/18. Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals in all five of their appearances.
Quarter-finals (2/3 April)
1: Barcelona v Lyon
2: Hoffenheim v Real Madrid
3: Porto v Midtyjlland
4: Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb
FINALS: COLOVRAY STADIUM, NYON
Semi-finals (26 April)
1: Barcelona/Lyon v Chelsea/Dinamo Zagreb
2: Hoffenheim/Real Madrid v Porto/Midtyjlland
Final (29 April)
Winner semi-final 2 v Winner semi-final 1