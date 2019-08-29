UEFA Youth League finals

Capacity: 4,000 (800 seats)

Opened: 1991

• The Colovray Sports Centre stands opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters in Nyon on the shores of Lake Genava. UEFA took over management of the stadium on 1 April 2010.

• Nyon sits at an altitude of 406m and has a population of about 16,000. In winter it provides a base for winter sports enthusiasts. It is also a summer tourist hot spot thanks to its warm climate, lakeside activities, chateaus, Roman museums and music festivals, which attract the best European bands.

• Opened in 1991, the sports complex is home to Stade Nyonnais from the Promotion League, Switzerland's third tier.

• The stadium staged the 2004 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final and from 2008 to 2013 hosted the four-team WU17 EURO as well as other UEFA-organised friendly tournaments.

• The Women's U17s is now an eight-team event with varying hosts, but in 2014 the stadium was designated the venue for the first UEFA Youth League final tournament, also a four-sided knockout, a status it has retained.

SEASON CALENDAR

Pre-season draws

UEFA Champions League group stage draw: 18:00CET, Thursday, Monaco

Domestic champions path draw (both rounds): 14:00CET, Tuesday, Nyon

Autumn matches

UEFA Champions League path matchday one: 17/18 September

UEFA Champions League path matchday two: 1/2 October

Domestic champions path round one, first leg: 2 October

UEFA Champions League path matchday three: 22/23 October

Domestic champions path round one, second leg: 23 October

UEFA Champions League path matchday four: 5/6 November

Domestic champions path round two, first leg: 6 November

UEFA Champions League path matchday five: 26/27 November

Domestic champions path round two, second leg: 27 November

UEFA Champions League path matchday six: 10/11 December

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 16 December

Play-offs: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February

Round of 16: 3/4 March

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon

Final: 20 April, Nyon

Past finals

2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finals Barcelona & Hoffenheim)

2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists Manchester City & Porto)

2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)

2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)

2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)

2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)

How to get to Colovray Sports Centre

Address:

Colovray Sports Centre

Route de Genève 37

1260 Nyon

Switzerland

Due to limited parking, the best way to travel to the stadium is by public transport.

Train:

Nearest train station is Nyon (timetable: www.cff.ch).

Bus:

Take the TPN bus numbers 803 or 811 and alight at 'Colovray' or 'Route de Genève' (timetable: www.cff.ch, www.bustpn.ch).

Alternatively, the Colovray Sports Centre is a 20-25 minute walk from the station and two-wheeled vehicle parking is available near the stadium.