UEFA Youth League finals: fixtures and results
Sunday 16 August 2020
The competition is running behind closed doors until 25 August.
The 2019/20 UEFA Youth League is being completed at Colovray stadium, Nyon, starting with the remaining two round of 16 games won by Inter and Real Madrid today.
A final eight tournament will be staged between 18 and 25 August 2020. All matches will be played behind closed doors.
Quarter-finals will take place on 18/19 August, semi-finals on 22 August and the final on 25 August.
Fans in selected territories will be able to watch matches on UEFA.tv.
- All kick-off times CET
Round of 16
Sunday 16 August
Internazionale Milano 1-0 Rennes
Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid
Quarter-finals
Tuesday 18 August
Midtjylland vs Ajax (15:00)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica (18:00)
Wednesday 19 August
Salzburg v Lyon (15:00)
Internazionale Milano vs Real Madrid (18:00)
Semi-finals
Saturday 22 August
1: Dinamo Zagreb/Benfica vs Midtjylland/Ajax (15:00)
2: Salzburg/Lyon vs Internazionale Milano/Real Madrid (18:00)
Final
Tuesday 25 August
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (18:00)