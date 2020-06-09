Youth League finals in August: match schedule
Tuesday 9 June 2020
The competition will conclude in Nyon from 16 to 25 August.
The 2019/20 UEFA Youth League will be completed at Colovray stadium, Nyon between 16 and 25 August, the UEFA Executive Committee announced on 17 June. The schedule is now confirmed.
The remaining round of 16 matches will be played on 16 August in Nyon, and a final eight tournament will be staged at the Colovray stadium in Nyon between 18 and 25 August 2020.
Quarter-finals will take place on 18/19 August, semi-finals on 22 August and the final on 25 August.
- All kick-off times CET
Round of 16
Sunday 16 August
Internazionale Milano vs Rennes (15:00)
Juventus vs Real Madrid (18:00)
Quarter-finals
Tuesday 18 August
Midtjylland vs Ajax (15:00)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica (18:00)
Wednesday 19 August
Salzburg v Lyon (15:00)
Internazionale Milano/Rennes vs Juventus/Real Madrid (18:00)
Semi-finals
Saturday 22 August
1: Dinamo Zagreb/Benfica vs Midtjylland/Ajax (15:00)
2: Salzburg/Lyon vs Internazionale Milano/Rennes/Juventus/Real Madrid (18:00)
Final
Tuesday 25 August
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (18:00)