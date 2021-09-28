UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path kicked off on Tuesday with 32 teams involved in two knockout rounds for eight play-off spots.

The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition. They are joined in the competition by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side had not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – these teams take part in the domestic champions path.

Lithuanian history-makers Žalgiris Vilnius face were involved in one of two opening legs on Tuesday, and the other ties beginning over the next two days. The returns are on 19 and 20 October, with the draw for November's second round already made.

The eventual eight second-round winners in the domestic champions path progress to the play-offs where they face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties progress to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

• Žalgiris are the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Lithuania.

• Akademia e Futbollit, Angers, Csikszereda, Daugavpils, Deportivo La Coruña, Empoli, Hajduk Split, Köln, Pogoń Szczecin, Saint Patrick's Athletic, Trabzonspor and Zvijezda 09 are also making debuts.

First round

FIRST LEGS

Tuesday 28 September

Žalgiris Vilnius 0-3 Maccabi Haifa

Rangers 3-0 Hammarby

Wednesday 29 September

Daugavpils vs FC Minsk

Gabala vs AZ Alkmaar

Zvijezda 09 vs Trabzonspor

APOEL vs Kairat Almaty

Septemvri Sofia vs Akademia e Futibollit

MTK Budapest vs Sparta Praha

Csikszereda vs Angers

Köln vs Genk

PAOK vs Žilina

Pogoń Szczecin vs Deportivo La Coruña

Domžale vs Empoli

St. Patrick's Athletic vs Crvena zvezda

Thursday 30 September

Shkëndija vs Hajduk Split

Rosenborg vs Midtjylland

SECOND LEGS

Tuesday 19 October

Midtjylland vs Rosenborg

AZ Alkmaar vs Gabala

FC Minsk vs Daugavpils

Hajduk Split vs Shkëndija

Genk vs Köln

Akademia e Futibollit vs Septemvri Sofia

Wednesday 20 October

Trabzonspor vs Zvijezda 09

Kairat Almaty vs APOEL

Sparta Praha vs MTK Budapest

Angers vs Csikszereda

Žilina vs PAOK

Crvena zvezda vs Saint Patrick's Athletic

Maccabi Haifa vs Žalgiris Vilnius

Hammarby vs Rangers

Empoli vs Domžale

Deportivo La Coruña vs Pogoń Szczecin

No more away goals rule There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg will go to a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored. As before, extra time is not played in any UEFA Youth League tie.

Second round draw (3 & 24 November)

Shkëndija/Hajduk Split vs Daugavpils/FC Minsk

MTK Budapest/Sparta Praha vs Köln/Genk

Pogoń Szczecin/Deportivo La Coruña vs Žalgiris Vilnius/Maccabi Haifa

PAOK/Žilina vs APOEL/Kairat Almaty

Saint Patrick's Athletic/Crvena zvezda vs Domžale/Empoli

Zvijezda 09/Trabzonspor vs Rosenborg/Midtjylland

Csikszereda/Angers vs Gabala/AZ Alkmaar

Rangers/Hammarby vs Septemvri Sofia/Akademia e Futibollit

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 8/9 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon