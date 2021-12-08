UEFA Youth League domestic champions path report

Four competition debutants are among the eight teams that made it through the two-round UEFA Youth League domestic champions path to earn play-off berths.

The 32 clubs involved in the UEFA Champions League path were those that took part in this season's group stage of the senior competition. They were joined in the tournament by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side had not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – and these teams participated in the domestic champions path.

The 16 first-round ties were played in September and October. The second round ran in November and December.

The eight second-round winners in the domestic champions path progress to February's play-offs, where they will face the runners-up of the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties, drawn at 12:00 CET on Tuesday 14 December, then advance to the round of 16 where they join the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

Through to play-offs Domestic champions path winners: AZ Alkmaar, Deportivo La Coruña, Empoli, Genk, Hajduk Split, Midtjylland, Rangers, Žilina UEFA Champions League path group stage runners-up: Atlético, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Club Brugge, Dynamo Kyiv, Inter, Sevilla, Villarreal

Second round ties

• Midtjylland have successfully navigated the domestic champions path on all their record five entries in the six seasons since its introduction.

• AZ, Deportivo, Empoli and Hajduk are through on debut while Genk and Žilina have made it to the play-offs for the first time. Rangers previously reached the play-offs in 2019/20.

• 12,189 fans watched Deportivo's first leg at home to Maccabi Haifa, the most ever in the domestic champions path and the fifth-highest crowd in UEFA Youth League history.

SECOND LEGS

Wednesday 8 December

Maccabi Haifa 3-0 Deportivo La Coruña (agg: 4-5)

Tuesday 7 December

Rangers 3-0 Septemvri Sofia (agg: 7-2)

Wednesday 24 November

Kairat Almaty 1-0 Žilina (agg: 3-3, Žilina win 3-0 on pens)

FC Minsk 1-1 Hajduk Split (agg: 1-4)



Tuesday 23 November

Midtjylland 5-0 Trabzonspor (agg: 10-2)

AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Angers (agg: 1-1, AZ win 5-4 on pens)

Genk 1-0 MTK Budapest (agg: 3-1)

Empoli 5-0 Crvena zvezda (agg: 6-1)

Debutants Empoli came through Getty Images

FIRST LEGS

Wednesday 24 November

Septemvri Sofia 2-4 Rangers

Wednesday 3 November

MTK Budapest 1-2 Genk

Crvena zvezda 1-1 Empoli

Žilina 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Hajduk Split 3-0 FC Minsk

Angers 0-1 AZ Alkmaar

Deportivo La Coruña 5-1 Maccabi Haifa

Tuesday 2 November

Trabzonspor 2-5 Midtjylland

No more away goals rule There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg go to a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored. As before, extra time is not played in any UEFA Youth League tie.

First round results

• The crowd of 8,522 at the first round second leg between Deportivo La Coruña and Pogoń Szczecin was the highest ever in the domestic champions path, until the Spanish side topped it in the second round. Depor trailed 3-0 from the first leg but won the return 4-0 in added time.

• Competition newcomers AZ, Angers, Deportivo, Empoli, Hajduk and Trabzonspor were among the first-round winners, as were two-time quarter-finalists Midtjylland.

• Žalgiris were the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Lithuania, and Akademia e Futbollit, Csikszereda, Daugavpils, Köln, Pogoń Szczecin, Saint Patrick's Athletic and Zvijezda 09 also made debuts in the opening round.

Angers celebrate after reaching the second round Icon Sport via Getty Images

SECOND LEGS

Wednesday 20 October

Trabzonspor 2-0 Zvijezda 09 (agg: 3-0)

Kairat Almaty 1-0 APOEL (agg: 2-1)

FC Minsk 2-0 Daugavpils (agg: 6-0)

Sparta Praha 3-3 MTK Budapest (agg: 4-6)

Angers 3-0 Csikszereda (agg: 5-0)

Žilina 2-0 PAOK (agg: 7-1)

Hajduk Split 3-1 Shkëndija (agg: 5-1)

Crvena zvezda 2-0 Saint Patrick's Athletic (agg: 4-1)

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 5-0)

Hammarby 1-2 Rangers (agg: 1-5)

Empoli 1-1 Domžale (agg: 3-2)

Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 Pogoń Szczecin (agg: 4-3)

Tuesday 19 October

Midtjylland 10-1 Rosenborg (agg: 14-3)

AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Gabala (agg: 11-0)

Genk 3-1 Köln (agg: 7-3)

Akademia e Futibollit 1-1 Septemvri Sofia (agg: 1-4)

Crvena zvezda knocked out St Patrick's Athletic SPORTSFILE

FIRST LEGS

Thursday 30 September

Shkëndija 0-2 Hajduk Split

Rosenborg 2-4 Midtjylland

Wednesday 29 September

Daugavpils 0-4 FC Minsk

Gabala 0-4 AZ Alkmaar

Zvijezda 09 0-1 Trabzonspor

APOEL 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Septemvri Sofia 3-0 Akademia e Futibollit

MTK Budapest 3-1 Sparta Praha

Csikszereda 0-2 Angers

Köln 2-4 Genk

PAOK 1-5 Žilina

Pogoń Szczecin 3-0 Deportivo La Coruña

Domžale 1-2 Empoli

St. Patrick's Athletic 1-2 Crvena zvezda

Tuesday 28 September

Žalgiris Vilnius 0-3 Maccabi Haifa

Rangers 3-0 Hammarby

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 8/9 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon