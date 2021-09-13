UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties
Monday 13 September 2021
The 32 entrants compete in two knockout rounds with the first starting on 28 September.
The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path kicks off on 28 September with 32 teams involved in two knockout rounds for eight play-off spots.
The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition. They are joined in the competition by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side had not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – these teams take part in the domestic champions path.
Žalgiris Vilnius face Maccabi Haifa and Rangers take on Hammerby to kick off the first round with their opening legs on Tuesday 28 September, with the other ties beginning over the next two days. The returns are on 19 and 20 October, with the draw for November's second round already made.
The eventual eight second-round winners in the domestic champions path progress to the play-offs where they face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties progress to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.
• Žalgiris are the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Lithuania.
• Akademia e Futbollit, Angers, Csikszereda, Daugavpils, Deportivo La Coruña, Empoli, Hajduk Split, Köln, Pogoń Szczecin, Saint Patrick's Athletic, Trabzonspor and Zvijezda 09 are also making debuts.Champions League path group games
First round (29 September & 20 October)
Tuesday 28 September
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Maccabi Haifa
Rangers vs Hammarby
Wednesday 29 September
Daugavpils vs FC Minsk
Gabala vs AZ Alkmaar
Zvijezda 09 vs Trabzonspor
APOEL vs Kairat Almaty
Septemvri Sofia vs Akademia e Futibollit
Csikszereda vs Angers
Köln vs Genk
PAOK vs Žilina
Domžale vs Empoli
Pogoń Szczecin vs Deportivo La Coruña
Thursday 30 September
Shkëndija vs Hajduk Split
Rosenborg vs Midtjylland
Tuesday 19 October
Midtjylland vs Rosenborg
AZ Alkmaar vs Gabala
FC Minsk vs Daugavpils Hajduk Split vs Shkëndija
Genk vs Köln
Akademia e Futibollit vs Septemvri Sofia
Wednesday 20 October
Trabzonspor vs Zvijezda 09
Kairat Almaty vs APOEL
Sparta Praha vs MTK Budapest
Angers vs Csikszereda
Žilina vs PAOK
Crvena zvezda vs Saint Patrick's Athletic
Maccabi Haifa vs Žalgiris Vilnius
Hammarby vs Rangers
Empoli vs Domžale
Deportivo La Coruña vs Pogoń Szczecin
No more away goals rule
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg will go to a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored. As before, extra time is not played in any UEFA Youth League tie.
Second round draw (3 & 24 November)
Shkëndija/Hajduk Split vs Daugavpils/FC Minsk
MTK Budapest/Sparta Praha vs Köln/Genk
Pogoń Szczecin/Deportivo La Coruña vs Žalgiris Vilnius/Maccabi Haifa
PAOK/Žilina vs APOEL/Kairat Almaty
Saint Patrick's Athletic/Crvena zvezda vs Domžale/Empoli
Zvijezda 09/Trabzonspor vs Rosenborg/Midtjylland
Csikszereda/Angers vs Gabala/AZ Alkmaar
Rangers/Hammarby vs Septemvri Sofia/Akademia e Futibollit
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 8/9 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 1/2 March
Quarter-finals: 15/16 March
Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon
Final: 25 April, Nyon