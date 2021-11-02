UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path second round is in progress with eight play-off spots on offer.

The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition. They are joined in the tournament by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side had not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – and these teams participate in the domestic champions path.

The 16 first-round opening legs were played in September and October. The second round runs until 8 December.

The eventual eight second-round winners in the domestic champions path will progress to the play-offs where they will face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties then advance to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

Second round ties

Debutants Empoli came through a tight first-round tie Getty Images

FIRST LEGS

Tuesday 2 November

Trabzonspor 2-5 Midtjylland

Wednesday 3 November

MTK Budapest vs Genk

Crvena zvezda vs Empoli

Žilina vs Kairat Almaty

Hajduk Split vs FC Minsk

Angers vs AZ Alkmaar

Deportivo La Coruña vs Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday 24 November

Septemvri Sofia vs Rangers

SECOND LEGS

Tuesday 23 November

Midtjylland vs Trabzonspor (first leg: 5-2)

AZ Alkmaar vs Angers

Genk vs MTK Budapest

Empoli vs Crvena zvezda

Wednesday 24 November

Kairat Almaty vs Žilina

FC Minsk vs Hajduk Split



Tuesday 7 December

Rangers vs Septemvri Sofia

Wednesday 8 December

Maccabi Haifa vs Deportivo La Coruña

No more away goals rule There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg will go to a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored. As before, extra time is not played in any UEFA Youth League tie.

First round results

• The crowd of 8,522 at the first-round second leg between Deportivo La Coruña and Pogoń Szczecin is the highest ever in the domestic champions path, and seventh-best overall in the competition. Depor trailed 3-0 from the first leg but won the return 4-0 in added time.

• Competition newcomers Angers, Deportivo, Empoli, Hajduk Split and Trabzonspor were among the first-round winners, as were two-time quarter-finalists Midtjylland.

• Midtjylland are in the domestic champions path for a record fifth time in the six seasons since its introduction, and have got through both rounds on their four previous entries.

• Žalgiris were the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Lithuania, and Akademia e Futbollit, Csikszereda, Daugavpils, Köln, Pogoń Szczecin, Saint Patrick's Athletic and Zvijezda 09 also made debuts in the opening round.

Angers celebrate after reaching the second round Icon Sport via Getty Images

SECOND LEGS

Wednesday 20 October

Trabzonspor 2-0 Zvijezda 09 (agg: 3-0)

Kairat Almaty 1-0 APOEL (agg: 2-1)

FC Minsk 2-0 Daugavpils (agg: 6-0)

Sparta Praha 3-3 MTK Budapest (agg: 4-6)

Angers 3-0 Csikszereda (agg: 5-0)

Žilina 2-0 PAOK (agg: 7-1)

Hajduk Split 3-1 Shkëndija (agg: 5-1)

Crvena zvezda 2-0 Saint Patrick's Athletic (agg: 4-1)

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 5-0)

Hammarby 1-2 Rangers (agg: 1-5)

Empoli 1-1 Domžale (agg: 3-2)

Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 Pogoń Szczecin (agg: 4-3)

Tuesday 19 October

Midtjylland 10-1 Rosenborg (agg: 14-3)

AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Gabala (agg: 11-0)

Genk 3-1 Köln (agg: 7-3)

Akademia e Futibollit 1-1 Septemvri Sofia (agg: 1-4)

Crvena zvezda knocked out St Patrick's Athletic SPORTSFILE

FIRST LEGS

Thursday 30 September

Shkëndija 0-2 Hajduk Split

Rosenborg 2-4 Midtjylland

Wednesday 29 September

Daugavpils 0-4 FC Minsk

Gabala 0-4 AZ Alkmaar

Zvijezda 09 0-1 Trabzonspor

APOEL 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Septemvri Sofia 3-0 Akademia e Futibollit

MTK Budapest 3-1 Sparta Praha

Csikszereda 0-2 Angers

Köln 2-4 Genk

PAOK 1-5 Žilina

Pogoń Szczecin 3-0 Deportivo La Coruña

Domžale 1-2 Empoli

St. Patrick's Athletic 1-2 Crvena zvezda

Tuesday 28 September

Žalgiris Vilnius 0-3 Maccabi Haifa

Rangers 3-0 Hammarby

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 8/9 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon