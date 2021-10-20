UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path second-round ties are decided after the first round was completed.

The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition. They are joined in the tournament by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side had not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – and these teams participate in the domestic champions path.

The 16 first-round opening legs were played between 28 and 30 September with the returns on 19 and 20 October. The second round is on 3 and 24 November.

The eventual eight second-round winners in the domestic champions path will progress to the play-offs where they will face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties then advance to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

• The crowd of 8,522 at the first-round second leg between Deportivo La Coruña and Pogoń Szczecin is the highest ever in the domestic champions path or group stage, and seventh-best overall in the competition. Depor trailed 3-0 from the first leg but won the return 4-0 in added time.

• Competition newcomers Angers, Deportivo, Empoli, Hajduk Split and Trabzonspor were among the first-round winners, as were two-time quarter-finalists Midtjylland.

Debutants Empoli came through a tight first-round tie Getty Images

• Midtjylland are in the domestic champions path for a record fifth time in the six seasons since its introduction, and have got through both rounds on their four previous entries.

• Žalgiris were the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Lithuania, and Akademia e Futbollit, Csikszereda, Daugavpils, Köln, Pogoń Szczecin, Saint Patrick's Athletic and Zvijezda 09 also made debuts in the opening round.

Second round ties (3 & 24 November)

Hajduk Split vs FC Minsk

MTK Budapest vs Genk

Deportivo La Coruña vs Maccabi Haifa

Žilina vs Kairat Almaty

Crvena zvezda vs Empoli

Trabzonspor vs Midtjylland

Angers vs AZ Alkmaar

Rangers vs Septemvri Sofia

Angers celebrate after reaching the second round Icon Sport via Getty Images

First round results

SECOND LEGS

Wednesday 20 October

Trabzonspor 2-0 Zvijezda 09 (agg: 3-0)

Kairat Almaty 1-0 APOEL (agg: 2-1)

FC Minsk 2-0 Daugavpils (agg: 6-0)

Sparta Praha 3-3 MTK Budapest (agg: 4-6)

Angers 3-0 Csikszereda (agg: 5-0)

Žilina 2-0 PAOK (agg: 7-1)

Hajduk Split 3-1 Shkëndija (agg: 5-1)

Crvena zvezda 2-0 Saint Patrick's Athletic (agg: 4-1)

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 5-0)

Hammarby 1-2 Rangers (agg: 1-5)

Empoli 1-1 Domžale (agg: 3-2)

Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 Pogoń Szczecin (agg: 4-3)

Tuesday 19 October

Midtjylland 10-1 Rosenborg (agg: 14-3)

AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Gabala (agg: 11-0)

Genk 3-1 Köln (agg: 7-3)

Akademia e Futibollit 1-1 Septemvri Sofia (agg: 1-4)

Crvena zvezda knocked out St Patrick's Athletic SPORTSFILE

FIRST LEGS

Thursday 30 September

Shkëndija 0-2 Hajduk Split

Rosenborg 2-4 Midtjylland

Wednesday 29 September

Daugavpils 0-4 FC Minsk

Gabala 0-4 AZ Alkmaar

Zvijezda 09 0-1 Trabzonspor

APOEL 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Septemvri Sofia 3-0 Akademia e Futibollit

MTK Budapest 3-1 Sparta Praha

Csikszereda 0-2 Angers

Köln 2-4 Genk

PAOK 1-5 Žilina

Pogoń Szczecin 3-0 Deportivo La Coruña

Domžale 1-2 Empoli

St. Patrick's Athletic 1-2 Crvena zvezda

Tuesday 28 September

Žalgiris Vilnius 0-3 Maccabi Haifa

Rangers 3-0 Hammarby

No more away goals rule There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg will go to a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored. As before, extra time is not played in any UEFA Youth League tie.

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 8/9 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon