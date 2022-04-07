UEFA Youth League round of 16: Sporting, Atlético, Liverpool, Salzburg, Benfica, Juventus, Paris, Dortmund through

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 was completed as Sporting CP won 2-1 against Dynamo Kyiv in Bucharest as the road continues to the four-team knockout finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April.

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund claimed the first two quarter-final slots on on 1 March, and the following day there were victories for Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool and Salzburg before Atlético knocked out holders Real Madrid in a thrilling derby.

Thursday 7 April

The Dynamo and Sporting players lined up before their tie in Bucharest Getty Images

Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Sporting CP (played in Bucharest)

Diogo Cabral scored twice to give Sporting victory in their first round of 16 tie.

Wednesday 2 March

AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Juventus (4-5 pens)

Midtjylland 2-3 Benfica

Liverpool 1-1 Genk (4-3 pens)

Žilina 1-1 Salzburg (3-4 pens)

Real Madrid 2-3 Atlético

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-3 Atlético

Juventus reached the quarter-finals for the first time after ending the campaign of the last remaining debutants, the winning penalty converted by former AZ prospect Bayren Strijdonck.

Three-time runners-up Benfica are through to their sixth quarter-final, equalling Real Madrid's record. Aral Simsir's goal for Midtjylland was his seventh in the competition this season, moving him level with former team-mate Mads Hansen as top scorer.

Liverpool ended a run of two straight round of 16 defeats to knock out a Genk side having advanced to this stage for the first time.

2016/17 champions Salzburg, now the last former winners still in the competition, also came through a shoot-out to pip Žilina, the first Slovakian team to get to the round of 16.

Ex-Real Madrid schoolboy Pablo Barrios scored two stunners and set up Atlético's other goal against his old club to knock out the holders, making up for Atleti's derby loss at this stage three years ago.

Tuesday 1 March



Highlights: Man. United 2-2 Dortmund (1-3 pens)

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Sevilla

Manchester United 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (1-3 pens)

2015/16 runners-up Paris converted two penalties to reach their third quarter-final.

Former Manchester City trainee Jamie Bynoe-Gittens twice gave Dortmund the lead and then converted the winning penalty to earn BVB a maiden last-eight berth.