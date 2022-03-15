UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Juventus reach Nyon, Paris-Salzburg, Dortmund-Atlético

Tuesday 15 March 2022

Juventus beat Liverpool 2-0 on Tuesday to book a Nyon berth with Paris-Salzburg and Dortmund-Atlético to follow on Wednesday.

Ange Chibozo was among the Juventus scorers
Ange Chibozo was among the Juventus scorers Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus are the first team into the UEFA Youth League finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April after a 2-0 last-eight win against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Watch live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

The action continues on Wednesday when 2016 runners-up Paris Saint-Germain host 2017 winners Salzburg and first-time quarter-finalists Borussia Dortmund take on Atlético with one to make a maiden last-four tie.

Road to the Nyon finals

Quarter-finals 

15 March
Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

16 March
Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg (14:00 CET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético (16:30 CET)

TBC
Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica

Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon)

1 Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Benfica (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)
2 Dortmund/Atlético vs Paris/Salzburg (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)

Final (25 April, Nyon)

Winners of semi-final 2 vs Winners of semi-final 1 (18:00 CET)

Tuesday 15 March

Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

UEFA Youth League quarter-final highlights: Juventus 2-0 Liverpool
  • Fabio Miretti and Ange Chibozo both struck in a three-minute period minute midway through the second half to send first-time quarter-finalists Juve to Nyon.
  • The only previous Italian semi-finalists were Roma in 2014/15.

Wednesday 16 March

Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg

  • Paris were runners-up in 2015/16.
  • Salzburg are the only former winners still in the competition, having beaten Paris 5-0 in the round of 16 on their way to victory in 2016/17.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético

  • Dortmund, hosting the game at their main club stadium, are in their first quarter-final; they lost home and away to Atlético in the 2018/19 group stage.
  • Atlético, who knocked out holders Real Madrid, have lost all three of their past quarter-finals to eventual tournament winners (Chelsea in 2014/15, Salzburg in 2016/17 and Barcelona in 2017/18).

Date tbc

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica

  • Neither Dynamo nor Sporting have previously reached the quarter-finals.
  • Benfica are three-time runners-up, and are equalling Real Madrid's record of six quarter-final appearances.

No extra time

Matches in the quarter-finals are all played as single-leg knockout matches. If the teams are level at full time, there is no extra time, with games being determined by a penalty shoot-out.

