UEFA Youth League play-offs: Dortmund, Ruh, Salzburg through, Panathinaikos-Porto, Genk-Juventus, AZ-Frankfurt to come

Ruh Lviv beat Inter in a dramatic shoot-out in Wednesday's first UEFA Youth League play-off to join Tuesday winners Borussia Dortmund and Salzburg in the last 16.

There are still five remaining ties including 2019 winners Porto going to Panathinaikos and Genk playing Juventus.

The eight teams that progressed from the domestic champions path are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage. The winners will progress to join the teams that topped the eight groups in the round of 16, with a straight knockout from then on to decide the four teams that reach April's Nyon finals. The draw for the knockout phase is on Monday.

Through to Youth League round of 16 so far Play-off winners: Borussia Dortmund, Ruh Lviv, Salzburg Group winners: AC Milan, Atlético, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP

Wednesday 8 February:

Ruh Lviv 1-1 Inter (4-3 pens)

Vitalii Roman converted the winning sudden death penalty to take debutants Ruh into the last 16. Pio Esposito had struck early in the second half in Stalowa Wola, Poland for Inter to cancel out Serhii Panchenko's opener. In the shoot-out Inter were one penalty from progress but Aessandro Fontanarosa missed, Marko Sapuha converted and Sviatoslav Vanivskyi, brought on in Ruh's goal just before the full time, denied Aleksandar Stanković prior to Roman's winner.

Genk vs Juventus (16:00)

AZ Alkmaar vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:00)

Hajduk Split vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:00)

MTK Budapest vs Ajax (18:00)

Panathinaikos vs Porto (18:00)

All times CET

Tuesday 7 February:

Young Boys 2-3 Salzburg

At this stage for the first time, Young Boys went two up but the 2016/17 champions and 2021/22 runners-up roared back, Mario Pejazic hitting Salzburg's winner in added time before the home side hit the crossbar in a frantic finish.

Hibernian 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

In front of a crowd of nearly 8,000, debutants Hibernian were 20 minutes from being the first Scottish side to reach the round of 16. Instead, Dortmund made it for the second year running, Hendry Blank scoring in the 90th minute and Hibernian hitting the post with virtually the final kick.

Is there extra time in the Youth League? In all UEFA Youth League knockout ties, if scores are level at the end of normal time, the game progresses straight to a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.

Porto (2018/19) and Salzburg (2016/17) are former winners. Salzburg were also runners-up last season.

Shakhtar were runners-up in 2014/15, the last time they got past the group stage.

Juventus reached last season's semi-finals while Dortmund made the quarters; Ajax have also previously featured in the final four.

Frankfurt, Panathinaikos and Ruh Lviv all make their tournament debuts this season.

MTK are the first Hungarian side to get to this stage; Young Boys were also there for the first tine.

AZ and Genk made the round of 16 from this path last season; Hajduk and Inter lost in the 2021/22 play-offs.

Knockout dates

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 28 February/1 March

Quarter-finals: 14/15 March

Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon