Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists: AZ Alkmaar vs Hajduk Split

New winners of the UEFA Youth League are guaranteed on Monday when AZ Alkmaar take on Hajduk Split in Geneva.

Final tickets

The finals are at Stade de Genève rather than the usual base of Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon, due to the extraordinary interest of participating clubs' supporters for the tournament, subsequently leading to a need for a venue with increased operational capacities.

In the semi-finals on Friday, AZ beat Sporting CP on penalties and Hajduk defeated AC Milan 3-1. Not only have neither AZ nor Hajduk previously made the final, never before has a team from the Netherlands or Croatia reached the decider.

Also for the first time, two sides from the domestic champions path are into the final. The two clubs to previously come through that route were winners Salzburg in 2016/17 and runners-up Chelsea in 2018/19.

We profile the teams going for glory to try become the seventh different winners in the nine competition seasons, joining a roll of honour that includes Barcelona (2013/14 and 2017/18), Benfica (2021/22), Chelsea (2014/15 and 2015/16), Salzburg (2016/17), Porto (2018/19) and Real Madrid (2019/20).

Domestic champions path round 1: W6-1agg vs Shamrock Rovers (W5-0h, D1-1a)

Domestic champions path round 2: W3-3agg, 4-3pens vs Crvena zvezda (D2-2h, D1-1a)

Play-offs: W5-0h vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Round of 16: W3-0a vs Barcelona

Quarter-finals: W4-0h vs Real Madrid

Semi-finals: W2-2, 4-3pens vs Sporting CP (Geneva)

Top scorer: Mexx Meerdink 7

Previous best: Round of 16 (2021/22)

Walter Goes was an unused AZ substitute on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht, then flew to Geneva to captain the team against Sporting, both matches won on penalties. Meerdink converted the winning penalty for the seniors but could return for the U19s on Monday.

With AZ in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, they could be only the second club to win two UEFA competitions in the same season (not counting the UEFA Super Cup or similar one-off fixtures) after Barcelona in the 2013/14 Youth League and UEFA Futsal Cup.

Domestic champions path round 1: W5-1agg vs Gabala (W3-0h, W2-1a)

Domestic champions path round 2: W6-1agg vs Apolonia (W3-0a, W3-1h)

Play-offs: W1-0h vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Round of 16: W2-1h vs Manchester City

Quarter-finals: W1-1, 9-8pens a vs Borussia Dortmund

Semi-finals: W3-1 vs AC Milan (Geneva)

Top scorer: Jere Vrcić 5

Previous best: Play-offs (2021/22)