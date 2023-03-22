UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Youth League finals moved to Stade de Genève

Wednesday, 22 March 2023

The UEFA Youth League finals on 21 and 24 April have been moved to Stade de Genève from the usual Nyon location.

Stade de Genève
Stade de Genève Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 2022/23 UEFA Youth League finals will take place at Servette FC's Stade de Genève in Geneva on 21 and 24 April due to the extraordinary interest of participating clubs' supporters for the tournament, subsequently leading to a need for a venue with increased operational capacities.

UEFA Youth League finals schedule

Friday 21 April: Semi-finals
Hajduk Split (CRO) vs AC Milan (ITA): 13:00 CET
Sporting CP (POR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED): 18:00 CET

Monday 24 April: Final
Sporting CP / AZ Alkmaar vs Hajduk Split / AC Milan: 18:00 CET

Ticketing details will be made available shortly on UEFA.com.

The eight previous editions of UEFA Youth League finals have been played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland. UEFA is grateful for the outstanding collaboration with the municipality of Nyon, the excellent work done in preparations for the final tournament, and the understanding of the final decision to change the venue for this occasion.

