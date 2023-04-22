UEFA Youth League final preview: AZ Alkmaar vs Hajduk Split

History will be made on Monday at Stade de Genève when AZ Alkmaar take on Hajduk Split in the UEFA Youth League final.

The lowdown

A seventh different winner in the ninth season of the competition is guaranteed as AZ face Hajduk. In fact, no team from either the Netherlands nor Croatia have previously made the final, and Hajduk are the first side from their country to reach the decider of any major UEFA club competition.

Furthermore, both teams came through the domestic champions path, the first time the final has contained two such clubs (though Salzburg won by that method in 2016/17 and Chelsea were runners-up two years later). But then, each of these sides have accounted for several big names on the way to the decider, AZ seeing off Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0, Barcelona 3-0 and Real Madrid 4-0 before Friday's penalty shoot-out defeat of Sporting CP, while Hajduk beat Manchester City and won at Borussia Dortmund on penalties prior to their 3-1 semi-final victory against AC Milan in front of a 7,597 crowd dominated by their fans, who are sure to be back in numbers on Monday.

Semi-final highlights: Sporting CP 2-2 AZ Alkmaar (3-4 pens)

In fact, Hajduk have never lost over 90 minutes in any of their 13 UEFA Youth League since making their debut last season, where in the play-offs they went out on penalties to Atlético.

AZ got to the round of 16 on their bow a year ago, Juventus seeing them off on spot kicks, but the Dutch side have looked supreme this season in a run in parallel with their seniors in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Indeed, Walter Goes was an unused substitute on Thursday in the Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht, then flew to Geneva to captain the team against Sporting, both matches won on penalties. AZ's Youth League top scorer Mexx Meerdink converted the winning penalty for the seniors but could return for the U19s on Monday.

Meet AZ and Hajduk

Expert predictions from Geneva

Derek Brookman, AZ reporter

AZ have been leading something of a charmed life of late; on Thursday, they eliminated Anderlecht on penalties to reach the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals, and less than 24 hours later they were celebrating a shoot-out success against Sporting CP to reach the final of the UEFA Youth League. They have eliminated bigger names more comfortably on the way to this final, but while they can expect a fierce contest from Hajduk, do not bet against AZ if it comes down to penalties.

Semi-final highlights: Hajduk Split 3-1 Milan

Elvir Islamović, Hajduk reporter

Hajduk have always been known for their academy, but this generation is a special one, both in terms of quality and team spirit. I spoke to a few players ahead of the final and they are convinced that they can win the trophy and return home as heroes, although for the thousands who came to watch them in the semi-finals in Geneva (and the multitude who will watch them in Switzerland and Croatia in the decider) they are heroes already. Play like they did in the second half against Milan and the glory is theirs.

Views from the camps

Lewis Schouten, AZ midfielder: "A lot of fans came to support [Hajduk in the semi-finaI]. I believe they’re a tough opponent. But if we just do our thing, it will all work out. The counterattack [is Hajduk's strength]. They play with a low defence, and AC Milan weren’t able to get through it, so it’s important for us to be able to do that."

Goes: Reaching final is 'fantastic' feeling

Walter Goes, AZ defender: "[Hajduk] are physically very strong and their strong points are long-range shots and [playing] counter[attacking] football. We will look to get the upper hand in the game, and that’s something we're good at. It will work out.

"There will be more pressure, of course, but it will also be a totally different match [to the semi-final]. Sporting pressed really high, for example. I think [Hajduk] will play deeper. They will try and capitalise from our mistakes, so we will have to be more focused when we have the ball – try to keep possession – but I think it will be quite a battle. I’m really looking forward to it."

Rokas Pukštas, Hajduk midfielder: "[AZ] are a good team, we just have to counter them and bring our heart. It’s a great feeling [to be the first Croatian team to reach a major UEFA club final]. We deserve it for all the work we’ve done this season, so we're going for more. We kind of have to push [the pressure] aside and just continue."

Jere Vrcić on 'dream' final spot for Hajduk

Marko Capan, Hajduk midfielder: "We are all extremely proud of this achievement, that we made everyone at the club proud of us, and that we represent Hajduk in such a positive fashion on the European football stage

"[AZ] are a great team. They showed that by scoring four goals against Real [Madrid], which is no small achievement. They made it through on penalties and that surely gives them a boost in confidence but we have also knocked out some great names. We have nothing to fear. We’re going for the win to win that trophy."