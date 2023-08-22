Which teams are in the 2023/24 Youth League?

The UEFA Youth League celebrates its tenth edition in 2023/24, with 64 teams competing for the title.

The contenders are equally split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path, both of which begin in September before they come together for the knockout phase in 2024.

Who will line up in this season's UEFA Youth League?

UEFA Champions League path

ENG: Manchester City, Arsenal, ﻿Manchester United, Newcastle United

ESP: Barcelona, ﻿﻿Real Madrid, Atlético, ﻿Real Sociedad, Sevilla

ITA: Napoli, ﻿Lazio, Inter, ﻿AC Milan

GER: Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, ﻿Leipzig, Union Berlin

FRA: Paris Saint-Germain, Lens

POR: Benfica, Porto

NED: Feyenoord

AUT: Salzburg

SCO: Celtic

SRB: Crvena zvezda

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

TBD: 6 UEFA Champions League play-off winners

Domestic champions path

AZ Alkmaar (NED, holders)

Lecce (ITA)

Mainz (GER)

Nantes (FRA)

Famalicão (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)*

Hamilton Academical (SCO)

Partizan (SRB)

Ruh Lviv (UKR)

Gent (BEL)

Basel (SUI)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Molde (NOR)*

Midtjylland (DEN)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Istanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Pafos (CYP)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)*

Malmö (SWE)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Universitatea Craiova (ROU)

Gabala (AZE)

Puskás Akadémia (HUN)

Lech Poznań (POL)

Turan Turkistan (KAZ)

Žilina (SVK)

Maribor (SVN)

Dinamo Minsk (BLR)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Klaipedos (LTU)

FK Sarajevo (BIH)

*If any of PSV, Molde or Maccabi Haifa qualify for the UEFA Champions League via the play-offs and therefore the UEFA Champions League path, the following teams would be admitted to the domestic champions path in this order, depending on the number of vacancies:

1 HJK Helsinki (FIN)

2 Diddeleng (LUX)

3 Liepāja (LVA)



The lists above are provisional, based purely on sporting performance and do not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams remain suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

Team guide

• Along with holders AZ Alkmaar, other past champions involved are joint-record two-time winners Barcelona, plus Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg.

• Past runners-up Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar are also involved but 2022/23 beaten finalists Hajduk Split have not qualified.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all ten editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Union Berlin and Mainz take the number of different German entrants in the competition's history to 13, a new record and one ahead of France (Lens are the 12th different contenders).

• Along with Lens, Mainz and Union Berlin, also making their debuts are Dinamo Minsk, Famalicão (the first Portuguese entrants other than Benfica, Porto and Sporting CP), Istanbul Başakşehir, Klaipedos, Lazio, Lecce, Newcastle, Pafos, Partizan, Sarajevo and Universitatea Craiova, meaning that the number of different contenders over the ten seasons is now past 200.

What is the format of the UEFA Youth League?

The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path will be those that take part in the group stage of the senior competition. They are joined by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior team did not qualify for the Champions League group stage – these clubs take part in the domestic champions path (as do the UEFA Youth League titleholders if not otherwise qualified). If the senior team of a domestic youth champion qualify for the Champions League group stage, the vacant place is filled by the domestic youth champion of the next-ranked entering association.

*All Russian teams remain suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

The groups in the Champions League path will be identical to those in the senior competition. The group winners will progress directly to the round of 16, with the runners-up going into the play-offs.

The domestic champions path teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties. The eventual eight second-round winners then progress to the play-offs.

The knockout phase consists of one-off ties starting with the play-offs, where the eight domestic champions path winners will each be at home against one of the eight Champions League path group runners-up.

The eight play-off winners then join the eight Champions League path group winners in the round of 16. The semi-finals and final are, as always, played at a single venue.

2024/25: New format

Draw and match dates

UEFA Champions League path: group stage

Draw: 18:00 CET, 31 August, Monaco

Matchday 1: 19/20 September

Matchday 2: 3/4 October

Matchday 3: 24/25 October

Matchday 4: 7/8 November

Matchday 5: 28/29 November

Matchday 6: 12/13 December

Domestic champions path

Draw: 13:30 CET, 5 September, Nyon

Round 1 first leg: 4 October

Round 1 second leg: 25 October

Round 2 first leg: 8 November

Round 2 second leg: 29 November

Knockout phase

Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 27/28 February

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

Semi-finals: 19 April

Final: 22 April